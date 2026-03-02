Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Sheds N1.4tn As Profit-Taking Drags ASI Down 1.11%

The Nigerian equities market closed last week on a bearish note, with investors losing about N1.4 trillion amid sustained profit-taking across major counters.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalization declined by 1.12 per cent to close at N123.763 trillion on February 27, down from N125.164 trillion recorded on February 20.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.11 per cent to 192,826.78 points from 194,989.77 points in the previous week.

Trading activity weakens

A total turnover of 5.494 billion shares worth N196.709 billion was traded in 370,233 deals during the week, compared with 7.662 billion shares valued at N252.566 billion exchanged in 345,118 deals in the preceding week, reflecting a decline in both volume and value of transactions.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart by volume, accounting for 3.241 billion shares valued at N82.775 billion in 153,744 deals, contributing 58.99 per cent and 42.08 per cent to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 897.862 million shares worth N38.816 billion in 29,179 deals, while the Services Industry recorded 360.490 million shares valued at N5.782 billion in 22,971 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, Fortis Global Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.576 billion shares worth N33.464 billion in 30,055 deals, representing 28.68 per cent and 17.01 per cent of total turnover volume and value, respectively.

Sectoral performance mixed

Performance across sectoral indices was largely negative, with only a few gauges posting gains. The NGX Banking Index advanced 0.71 per cent week-on-week, while the NGX Pension Index rose 0.13 per cent.

The NGX AFR Bank Value Index appreciated by 2.35 per cent, NGX MERI Growth Index gained 3.11 per cent, and the NGX MERI Value Index increased by 0.92 per cent. The NGX Sovereign Bond Index and NGX Commodity Index also recorded gains of 1.25 per cent and 1.27 per cent, respectively.

However, the NGX Main Board Index declined by 0.91 per cent, NGX 30 Index fell 1.23 per cent, and NGX Premium Index shed 1.51 per cent. The NGX Consumer Goods Index dropped 3.47 per cent, while the NGX Growth Index recorded the steepest decline of 9.74 per cent during the week.

Market breadth weakens

Market breadth closed negative, as 32 equities appreciated in price, lower than 71 gainers recorded in the previous week. Sixty-nine equities declined, compared with 41 in the prior week, while 47 equities remained unchanged, higher than 36 recorded previously.

Fortis Global Insurance Plc led the gainers’ chart with a 56.67 per cent increase, closing at N0.94 from N0.60. Okomu Oil Palm Plc rose by 20.92 per cent to N1,765.00, while Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc gained 20.63 per cent to close at N19.00.

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc appreciated by 17.20 per cent, FCMB Group Plc advanced 16.81 per cent, and Jaiz Bank Plc climbed 14.82 per cent. Other notable gainers included Africa Prudential Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Trans-Nationwide Express Plc and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc.

On the flip side, Associated Bus Company Plc topped the losers’ table with a 25 per cent decline to N6.75 from N9.00. DAAR Communications Plc shed 20.68 per cent, while Tantalizers Plc fell 16.67 per cent. LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc dropped 14.50 per cent, University Press Plc declined 13.01 per cent, and E-Tranzact International Plc lost 12.45 per cent. Tripple Gee and Company Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, VFD Group Plc and Haldane McCall Plc also recorded losses.

ETP and bonds activity

In the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) segment, a total of 3.603 million units valued at N409.595 million were traded in 4,115 deals, compared with 3.837 million units worth N547.380 million in 5,252 deals in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the bonds market recorded stronger activity, with 579,488 units valued at N585.173 million traded in 44 deals, against 246,779 units worth N256.629 million in 39 deals in the preceding week.