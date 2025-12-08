Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Records Strong Performance As ASI Up 2.45%

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed last week on a positive note, as the AllShare Index (ASI) and market capitalization advanced by 2.45 per cent and 2.67 per cent, respectively.

The ASI settled at 147,040.08 points, while market capitalization rose to N93.722 trillion, reflecting strengthened investor appetite across key sectors.

Market activity improved significantly during the week, with investors trading 6.617 billion shares worth N113.224 billion in 109,590 deals, compared with 4.140 billion shares valued at N115.889 billion exchanged in 102,351 deals the previous week.

ICT, Financial Services Lead Activity Chart

The ICT sector dominated trading by volume, accounting for 3.500 billion shares valued at N17.759 billion in 11,184 deals. This represented 52.89 per cent of total turnover volume and 15.68 per cent of value.

The Financial Services sector followed with 2.625 billion shares worth N50.188 billion in 42,574 deals, while the Services sector ranked third with 104.524 million shares valued at N1.166 billion traded in 7,255 deals.

Top traded stocks by volume E-Tranzact International Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, and Access Holdings Plc collectively accounted for 4.871 billion shares worth N27.422 billion in 6,438 deals. This group contributed 73.60 per cent to total equity turnover volume and 24.22 per cent of value.

ETP and Bonds Markets See Increased Activity

The Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) market recorded 411,382 units worth N105.657 million traded in 1,022 deals, up from 214,478 units valued at N54.458 million last week.

The bonds market also strengthened, with 410,186 units valued at N443.071 million traded in 54 deals significantly higher than 117,523 units worth N120.742 million traded in 38 deals the previous week.

Broad Market Indices Mostly Positive

All major indices closed higher for the week, except the NGX Oil and Gas Index, which fell 0.57 per cent, and the NGX Commodity Index, which dipped 0.30 per cent.

Gainers and Losers

Market breadth improved sharply as 55 stocks gained, compared with 38 in the previous week. Meanwhile, 29 equities declined, lower than 36 last week, while 63 remained unchanged, down from 73. Leading the top 10 gainers’ chart was NCR Nigeria Plc, which rose 33.03 per cent to close at N72.70 from N54.65.

Other strong performers included UACN Plc (22.69 per cent), Guinness Nigeria (18.56 per cent), Dangote Cement (15.02 per cent), and Nigerian Breweries (12.36 per cent).

On the decliners’ table, R.T. Briscoe Plc led with a 12.79 per cent drop to N3.00 from N3.44, followed by Legend Internet Plc (10.71 per cent), Union Dicon Salt (10.00 per cent), and Associated Bus Company (9.88 per cent).

Outlook

The market’s strong performance reflects renewed investor confidence, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks and increased liquidity across sectors. Analysts expect sustained momentum into the coming week, barring unexpected macroeconomic disruptions.