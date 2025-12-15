Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Records Strong Gain As Market Capitalisation Risee By N1.542trn

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed last week on a bullish note as the market capitalization increased by N1.542 trillion. The value of listed equities rose from N93.722 trillion at the beginning of the week to N95.264 trillion, representing a 1.65 per cent gain.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2,393.18 basis points, moving from 147,040.08 points to 149,433.26 points, signalling renewed investor interest. Market sentiment, however, remained mixed.

A total of 49 equities appreciated in price, lower than 55 recorded in the previous week. Meanwhile, 41 equities declined, compared with 29 in the preceding week, while 57 equities closed flat, down from 63 previously.

Top Gainers and Losers

Morison Industries Plc led the gainers’ chart after appreciating by 32.49 per cent from N3.54 to N4.69. Mecure Industries Plc followed with a 27.35 per cent increase, while Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc rose by 26.67 per cent.

Other notable gainers included Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, The Initiates Plc, McNichols Plc, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Berger Paints Plc.

On the losers’ side, Eterna Plc recorded the steepest decline, shedding 14.93 per cent to close at N30.20. UACN Plc dropped by 14.26 per cent, while E-Tranzact International Plc fell by 10 per cent.

Other laggards included Transcorp Hotels Plc, Chellarams Plc, John Holt Plc, DAAR Communications Plc, Africa Prudential Plc, Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc and Custodian Investment Plc.

Market Turnover Strengthens

Total equity turnover for the week stood at 4.373 billion shares valued at N97.783 billion in 110,736 deals, compared with 6.617 billion shares worth N113.224 billion traded the previous week.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 2.252 billion shares valued at N47.204 billion traded in 44,808 deals, contributing 51.49 per cent to total volume The ICT sector followed with 1.118 billion shares worth N13.148 billion, while the Oil and Gas sector placed third with 233.891 million shares valued at N4.726 billion.

E-Tranzact International Plc, Access Holdings Plc and FCMB Group Plc were the most active stocks, accounting for 1.921 billion shares valued at N22.218 billion representing 43.93 per cent and 22.72 per cent of total market turnover respectively.

Bonds and ETPs Trade Higher

The bonds market saw 210,164 units valued at N225.125 million traded in 42 deals, lower than the 410,186 units worth N443.071 million traded in 54 deals the previous week.

The Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) segment recorded an uptick in activity, with 602,500 units valued at N142.056 million traded in 1,498 deals, compared with 411,382 units valued at N105.657 million transacted last week in 1,022 deals.

Index Performance

Most sectoral indices closed in positive territory except the NGX Banking, NGX AFR Dividend Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Sovereign Bond and NGX Commodity indices, which declined by 0.12 per cent, 0.75 per cent, 1.07 per cent, 0.27 per cent, 0.13 per cent, 2.02 per cent and 0.49 per cent respectively.

Despite the increase in the number of decliners, overall market performance reflected improved investor sentiment as the exchange closed the week stronger.