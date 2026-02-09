Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Records 3.84% Gain As Capitalisation Hits N110.24trn

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange closed last week on a strong bullish note, with key market indicators recording significant gains amid broad-based buying interest across sectors. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 3.84 per cent week-on-week to close at 171,727.49 points, compared with 165,370.40 points in the previous week.

Market capitalization advanced in tandem to N110.235 trillion, reflecting renewed investor confidence in listed equities.

Sectoral and Index Performance

All major sectoral and thematic indices ended the week higher, with the exception of the NGX Insurance Index, which declined by 2.33 per cent.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index recorded the strongest gain, rising by 10.88 per cent, while the NGX Premium Index advanced by 6.80 per cent and the NGX Lotus II Index gained 6.31 per cent. The NGX Banking Index also posted a weekly increase of 3.57 per cent.

Market Breadth Improves

Market breadth strengthened during the week, as 71 equities appreciated in price, up from 44 in the preceding week. Thirty-five equities declined, while 42 equities closed unchanged.

Top Price Gainers

RT Briscoe Plc emerged as the best-performing stock, gaining 60.69 per cent to close at N12.63.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc followed with a 60.38 per cent increase, while Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc advanced by 59.04 per cent. Other notable gainers included Union Dicon Salt Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, DAAR Communications Plc and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Top Price Decliners

On the losers’ chart, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc led the decline, shedding 27.37 per cent to close at N6.82. UH Real Estate Investment Trust dropped by 26.99 per cent, while Red Star Express Plc declined by 17.55 per cent during the week.

Equity Trading Activity

Trading activity strengthened significantly, with total equity turnover rising to 3.860 billion shares valued at N128.581 billion in 240,463 deals. This compares with 3.087 billion shares worth N81.505 billion exchanged in 222,185 deals in the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry dominated trading by volume, accounting for 2.188 billion shares valued at N50.459 billion, representing 56.68 per cent of total volume and 39.24 per cent of total value.

The Services Industry and ICT Industry followed in second and third positions respectively. Chams Holding Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Universal Insurance Plc were the most actively traded equities by volume, jointly accounting for 664.942 million shares worth N6.801 billion.

ETP Market Performance

In the Exchange Traded Products segment, a total of 2.421 million units valued at N438.466 million were traded in 3,084 deals, lower than the 2.620 million units valued at N784.230 million traded in the previous week. VETGRIF30 and STANBICETF30 led activity in the segment.

Bond Market Activity

Bond market trading also improved, with 449,548 units valued at N476.435 million traded in 58 deals, compared with 91,005 units worth N90.685 million recorded in 42 deals in the preceding week.