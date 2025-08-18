Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Rally Halted As Equities Shed N713bn In Mixed Trading

Nigeria’s equities market closed the trading week ended Friday, August 15, on a downbeat note, snapping more than four consecutive weeks of sustained gains as profit-taking returned to the Nigerian Bourse. The market fell by 0.77 percent weekon-week (w/w), with the value of listed equities tumbling by N713 billion amid renewed selling pressure across key sectors.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) retreated from 145,754.91 points in the preceding week to 144,628.20 points, while market capitalisation slid from N92.214 trillion to N91.501 trillion. The market’s year-todate (YtD) return moderated to +40.52 per cent, while the month-to-date (MtD) gain stood at +3.41 per cent.

Trading began the week on a bullish footing, buoyed by sustained buying interest in insurance stocks following the approval of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA).

However, the momentum faltered midweek as investors locked in gains in oil and gas, consumer goods, industrial goods, and banking counters. Heavyweight declines in MTN Nigeria (-3.3%), Lafarge Africa (-5.2%), Zenith Bank (-3.0%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-2.3%), and Oando (-6.9%) weighed heavily on the market’s overall performance. Sector performance was largely negative.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index fell by 1.42 per cent, Consumer Goods by 0.94 percent, Industrial Goods by 0.83 per cent, and Banking by 0.23 per cent. The sole gainer was the NGX Insurance Index, which surged 8.21 per cent on the back of heightened investor optimism over anticipated industry reforms.

Other indices such as the NGX AFR Dividend Yield and NGX Growth Index also recorded gains of 1.57 per cent and 9.50 per cent respectively, underscoring selective interest in fundamentally strong counters. Market activity showed a mixed pattern. The total trading volume rose by 76.7 per cent w/w to 8.564 billion shares, while value traded declined by 33.2 per cent to N99.936 billion in 177,870 deals.

This compared with the previous week’s 8.736 billion shares valued at N134.577 billion across 180,290 deals. The Financial Services sector dominated activity, accounting for 80.75 percent and 56.75 per cent of total equity turnover volume and value respectively, with 6.916 billion shares worth N56.716 billion changing hands in 84,589 deals.

The Oil & Gas sector followed with 387.647 million shares valued at N8.502 billion, while the Agriculture sector placed third with 315.540 million shares worth N6.019 billion. Universal Insurance Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, and AIICO Insurance Plc were the most traded stocks by volume, jointly accounting for 2.787 billion shares worth N6.622 billion in 11,067 deals — representing 32.54 per cent and 6.63 per cent of the week’s total turnover volume and value.

Market breadth also turned negative, with 50 gainers — down from 66 in the previous week — against 49 losers, up from 41. Forty-seven equities closed flat, higher than the 39 recorded in the preceding week.