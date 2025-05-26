Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Loses N201bn On Sustained Market Slide

Share

Equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) lost ₦201.4 billion in value last week, with four sessions of selling pressure overwhelming the mid-week lift from United Bank for Africa’s mammoth rights-issue listing.

The market opened on Monday at a capitalisation of ₦68.953 trillion and a benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) of 109,710.37 points. By Friday’s close the ASI had retreated 0.62 per cent to 109,028.62 points, while capitalisation eased 0.29 per cent to ₦68.751 trillion.

The slide would have been steeper but for the admission, on Tuesday and Friday, of 6.84 billion new UBA shares priced at ₦35.00 each, which alone injected an estimated ₦130 billion into investors’ portfolios and nudged Friday’s capitalisation marginally higher.

Daily trading mirrored the week’s tug-of-war. Tuesday was the sole bright spot, propelled by bargain hunting in banking and consumer counters.

However, renewed profit-taking on heavyweight stocks dragged the tape lower on Wednesday and Thursday, while Friday’s session closed 0.14 per cent down despite the UBA boost. Market breadth stayed positive overall, with 52 gainers against 41 laggards, yet the leadership tilted toward small- to mid-cap names.

REDSTAREX, UPL and ABCTRANS topped the winners’ chart, piling on doubledigit gains, whereas NNFM, TRANSCOHOT and LEARNAFRICA led decliners.

Sectoral performance was mixed: Consumer Goods surged 1.54 per cent and Banking added 0.38 per cent, but Insurance and Oil & Gas fell 0.66 per cent and 0.63 per cent respectively, signalling selective rottion rather than broad confidence.

Turnover painted a busier picture. Total transactions ballooned to 3.93 billion shares worth ₦74.81 billion across 105,220 deals, outstripping the prior week’s 2.61 billion shares valued at ₦63.79 billion in 77,593 trades.

Financial Services remained the engine room, accounting for 61 per cent of volume and 43 per cent of value, as banks attracted institutional repositioning ahead of interim earnings season.

Royal Exchange, Fidelity Bank and Tantalizer dominated the tape, jointly printing 1.61 billion shares—41 per cent of the week’s entire volume.

Nevertheless, trading momentum softened into the weekend. Compared with Thursday, Friday’s activity slipped 38.6 per cent in deal count, 61.0 per cent in volume and 4.1 per cent in value, underscoring investor caution amid weak macro signals and lingering concerns over monetary tightening.

Away from the secondary market, primary-market activity was brisk. Chapel Hill Denham’s Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund listed an additional 229,316 units arising from its Q1 2025 scrip dividend.

