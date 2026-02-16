Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Gains N6.8trn As Market Capitalisation Climbs To N117.03trn

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed last week on a strong bullish note, with key performance indicators recording significant growth across major indices and market segments.

Data from the NGX weekly report showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 6.16 per cent to close at 182,313.08 points, up from 171,727.49 recorded in the previous week.

Similarly, market capitalization appreciated by N6.79 trillion to settle at N117.027 trillion, compared with N110.234 trillion in the preceding week. The uptrend was broad-based, as most sectoral and thematic indices closed higher during the review period, with the exception of the Sovereign Bond Index, which dipped marginally by 0.01 per cent.

Equity Turnover Surges

Investors traded a total turnover of 4.652 billion shares valued at N193.326 billion in 286,751 deals during the week. This represents a significant increase compared to the 3.860 billion shares worth N128.581 billion exchanged in 240,463 deals in the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, dominated trading activity with 2.782 billion shares valued at N74.063 billion in 104,325 deals. The sector accounted for 59.81 per cent and 38.31 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 573.189 million shares worth N7.177 billion in 28,784 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry recorded a turnover of 317.667 million shares valued at N24.027 billion in 33,280 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 980.253 million shares valued at N30.182 billion in 25,390 deals. The trio contributed 21.07 per cent and 15.61 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Market Breadth Positive

Market breadth closed positive, with 79 equities appreciating in price during the week, higher than 71 recorded in the previous week. Twenty-seven equities declined, compared to 35 in the prior week, while 42 equities remained unchanged.

Among the top gainers were Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Daar Communications Plc. Others included Fortis Global Insurance Plc, John Holt Plc, Red Star Express Plc, RT Briscoe Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc, Secure Electronic Technology Plc and CAP Plc.

On the losers’ chart were Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, CWG Plc, Tripple Gee and Company Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc and Champion Breweries Plc also recorded price declines.

Sectoral Indices Record Strong Gains

A breakdown of index performance showed that the NGX 30 Index rose by 6.25 per cent, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index gained 2.95 per cent. The NGX Oil and Gas Index advanced by 11.40 per cent, and the NGX Banking Index climbed 5.84 per cent.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index appreciated by 7.09 per cent, while the NGX Insurance Index posted a modest gain of 0.65 per cent.

The NGX Growth Index and NGX Premium Index also recorded notable gains during the week. Year-to-date, the All-Share Index has risen by 17.16 per cent, reflecting sustained investor confidence and renewed buying interest across large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

ETF and Bond Activity Mixed

In the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) segment, a total of 8.741 million units valued at N1.544 billion were traded in 7,784 deals, compared with 2.421 million units worth N438.466 million in 3,084 deals recorded in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the bond market recorded a total of 163,354 units valued at N164.253 million in 47 deals, lower than the 449,548 units valued at N476.435 million transacted in 58 deals in the preceding week.

Price Adjustment

During the week, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc was marked down for dividend payment. The company’s shares closed at N118.45 prior to the ex-dividend date of February 9, 2026, with a dividend of N3.00 and a bonus of one for five, resulting in an ex-dividend price of N96.20.

With sustained gains across major indices and increased trading volumes, the market ended the week on a robust footing, reflecting heightened investor participation and positive sentiment on the Exchange.