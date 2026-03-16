Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Gains 0.73% As Market Capitalisation Hits N127.36trn

The Nigerian equities market closed last week on a positive note with the benchmark index and market capitalization posting gains amid renewed buying interest in select stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.73 per cent week-on-week to close at 198,407.30 points, up from 196,968.15 points recorded in the previous week. Similarly, market capitalization increased to N127.36 trillion.

Trading Activity Declines

Despite the positive market performance, trading activity declined during the week. Investors traded a total of 3.321 billion shares valued at N164.85 billion in 318,907 deals, compared with 3.695 billion shares worth N177.69 billion exchanged in 370,980 deals in the preceding week.

Financial Services Leads Market Activity

Sectoral analysis indicated that the Financial Services Industry led trading activity by volume, accounting for 2.179 billion shares valued at N59.81 billion in 124,992 deals. This represented 65.61 per cent and 36.28 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 207.69 million shares worth N27.61 billion traded in 32,820 deals, while the Consumer oods Industry ranked third with 189.63 million shares valued at N11.85 billion in 34,288 deals.

The most actively traded equities during the week were Access Holdings Plc, Fortis Global Insurance Plc, and First Holdco Plc, which together accounted for 677.31 million shares valued at N14.56 billion in 17,346 deals, contributing 20.39 per cent and 8.83 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

ETP and Bond Market Activity Rises

In the exchange-traded products (ETPs) segment, investors traded 4.43 million units valued at N741.65 million in 4,713 deals, compared with 3.80 million units worth N548.24 million recorded in 4,487 deals the previous week.

Similarly, activity in the bond market increased, with 84,691 units valued at N87.53 million traded in 38 deals, compared with 30,180 units worth N29.46 million exchanged in 26 deals in the prior week.

Mixed Performance Across Sectoral Indices

Performance across sectoral indices was mixed during the week. The NGX Industrial Goods Index recorded the highest gain of 5.73 per cent, while the NGX Main Board Index rose 1.99 per cent and the NGX Oil and Gas Index advanced 1.50 per cent. The NGX 30 Index also gained 0.80 per cent, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.63 per cent.

Conversely, the NGX Premium Index, NGX Banking Index, NGX Insurance Index, and several other indices closed the week in negative territory.

Market Breadth Remains Negative

Market breadth remained negative as 34 equities appreciated in price, lower than 44 gainers recorded in the previous week. Meanwhile, 61 equities declined, compared with 58 in the preceding week, while 53 equities remained unchanged, higher than 46 recorded earlier.

Top Gainers and Decliners

On the gainers’ chart, Premier Paints Plc led with a 32.88 per cent increase, followed by Conoil Plc with 20.95 per cent, and BUA Cement Plc which gained 20.00 per cent.

Other notable gainers included Fidson Healthcare Plc, Omatek Ventures Plc, Nigerian Exchange Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, and CAP Plc.

On the losers’ table, SCOA Nigeria Plc recorded the highest decline of 34.06 per cent, followed by Fortis Global Insurance Plc which dropped 20.81 per cent, and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc with a 20.68 per cent loss.

Other decliners included Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Learn Africa Plc, RT Briscoe Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, and UACN Plc.

Outlook

Overall, the market closed the week higher despite reduced trading activity and a negative market breadth, as investors showed selective interest in key equities across major sectors.