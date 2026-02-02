Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Ends Mixed As Investors Trade N81.5bn

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed last week on a mixed note, as weaker trading volumes and cautious investor sentiment offset gains recorded in selected mid- and smallcapitalisation stocks.

Market activity declined during the week, with investors trading a total of 3.087 billion shares valued at N81.51 billion in 222,185 deals, compared with 3.748 billion shares worth N99.87 billion exchanged in 237,179 deals in the preceding week.

The Financial Services sector dominated trading by volume, accounting for 1.495 billion shares valued at N33.92 billion in 83,939 deals, representing 48.45 per cent of total market volume and 41.62 per cent of value. The Services sector followed with 443.22 million shares worth N4.94 billion, while the ICT sector ranked third with 279.52 million shares valued at N6.44 billion.

Trading in Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Cutix Plc and Secure Electronic Technology Plc emerged as the most active by volume, jointly accounting for 513.38 million shares worth N1.14 billion, representing 16.63 per cent of total turnover volume.

ETP and Bonds Trading Strengthen

Activity in the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) segment improved week-on-week, with 2.62 million units valued at N784.23 million traded in 4,396 deals, compared with 1.92 million units worth N393.28 million in 2,509 deals in the prior week.

Similarly, the bonds market recorded stronger participation as 91,005 units valued at N90.69 million were traded in 42 deals, up from 45,386 units worth N48.05 million exchanged in 22 deals the previous week.

Market Capitalization Rises Despite ASI Dip

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) edged down by 0.09 per cent to close at 165,370.40 points, while market capitalization increased by 0.18 per cent to N106.15 trillion, reflecting gains in selected stocks with large market values.

Most sectoral indices closed higher, although declines were recorded in the NGX 30, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX Growth and NGX Pension Broad indices.

Gainers and Losers

Investor interest in midand small-cap stocks pushed Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc to the top of the gainers’ chart, rising by 59.92 per cent, followed by Omatek Ventures Plc (+49.25 per cent) and UH Real Estate Investment Trust (+32.94 per cent).

Other notable gainers included Morrison Industries Plc, SCOA Nigeria Plc, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, RT Briscoe Plc, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc.

On the downside, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc led the losers, shedding 26.04 per cent, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc and May & Baker Nigeria Plc declined by 21.36 per cent and 19.54 per cent, respectively.

Losses were also recorded in Livestock Feeds Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc and Royal Exchange Plc.