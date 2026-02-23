Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index Jumps 7.1% On Earnings-Driven Rally

Nigeria’s domestic financial markets closed last week on a strong footing, with equities extending their bullish run, fixed income yields moderating amid ample liquidity, and the naira appreciating on improved foreign exchange inflows.

Equities Rally on Earnings Expectations

The domestic stock market maintained a positive trajectory, recording gains in four of the five trading sessions during the week ended February 20, 2026.

Investor appetite was largely driven by renewed buying interest in blue-chip and bellwether stocks including MTNN (+10.0%), DANGCEM (+10.1%), BUAFOODS (+5.8%), BUACEMENT (+9.4%) and SEPLAT (+8.3%), as market participants positioned ahead of their 2025 full-year earnings releases expected next week.

As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 7.1 per cent week-on-week to close at 194,989.77 points, compared with 182,313.08 points recorded the previous week. Market capitalisation also rose significantly to N125.16 trillion from N117.03 trillion.

The strong weekly performance lifted month-to-date and year-to-date returns to +17.9% and +25.3 per cent, respectively. Market participation strengthened notably, with total trading volume increasing by 148.4 per cent week-on-week, while total trading value rose by 87.1 per cent.

Sectoral performance aligned with the broader bullish sentiment. The Industrial Goods index led the gainers with a 10.1 per cent increase, followed by Oil & Gas (+8.7%), Consumer Goods (+6.1%), Banking (+5.7%) and Insurance (+4.7%).

Money Market: Liquidity Drives Rates Lower

In the money market, the Overnight (OVN) rate declined by 7 basis points to 22.8 per cent, reflecting strong liquidity conditions within the banking system. Liquidity was supported by NGN1.87 trillion in inflows from Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities, which offsetN3.65 trillion in OMO debits.

Consequently, the system maintained a robust average net long position of NGN2.94 trillion, albeit lower than NGN3.64 trillion recorded in the prior week.

Treasury Bills: Yields Decline Amid Strong Demand

The Treasury bills secondary market traded bullish, underpinned by sustained liquidity. Average yields across instruments declined by 34 basis points to 19.3 per cent. Across segments, average NTB yields fell by 10 basis points to 17.5 per cent, while average OMO yields declined sharply by 65 basis points to 20.5 per cent.

At the NTB primary market auction held midweek, the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N1.15 trillion across tenors and attracted total subscriptions of N4.28 trillion, representing a bid-to-offer ratio of 3.7x. The DMO allotted NGN1.91 trillion, translating to a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.2x.

Stop rates declined by 4 basis points to 15.80 per cent on the 91- Day tenor and by 109 basis points to 15.90 per cent on the 364-Day tenor, while the 182-Day tenor remained unchanged at 16.65 per cent. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also conducted OMO auctions during the week.

In one exercise, N600.00 billion was offered across 8-Day and 99-Day tenors, with total sales reaching N1.35 trillion at stop rates of 22.39 per cent and 19.48 per cent, respectively.

In another auction, NGN600.00 billion was offered across 7-Day and 105-Day tenors, with NGN2.30 trillion issued on the 105-Day instrument at a 19.44 per cent discount stop rate.

Bonds: Appetite for Duration Rebounds

The FGN bond market rallied during the week, following the CBN’s decision to issue OMO bills with significantly shorter tenors of 99 days compared to the earlier 350-day instruments. The move signalled a reduced supply of longerduration securities and reignited investor appetite for duration.

The rally was further supported by a softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, which strengthened expectations of a potentially more accommodative policy stance. Consequently, the average bond yield declined by 9 basis points to 16.0 per cent. Across the curve, yields rose marginally at the short end (+3bps) due to sell pressures on the FEB-2031 bond (+10bps).

However, yields declined at the mid-segment (-21bps), driven by strong demand for the JUN-2033 bond (-36bps), while the long end remained broadly unchanged. Meanwhile, the DMO released its bond issuance calendar for February 23, with NGN800.00 billion on offer across the JUN-2032, MAY2033 and FEB-2034 bonds.

Foreign Exchange: Naira Appreciates, Reserves Rise

The naira strengthened by 1.5 per cent week-on-week to close at N1,340.45 per US dollar, supported by strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows seeking participation in the OMO primary market auction. The significant FX supply prompted the CBN to intervene, purchasing USD84.20 million from the market.