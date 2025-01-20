Weekly Wrap-Up: N1.45trn Erased As Sell-Off Shakes Investors

Share

The local equities market endured a turbulent week, as relentless sell-pressure wiped N1.45 trillion from investors’ portfolios, reducing the total market capitalization to N62.85 trillion on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) plummeted by -2.94 per cent, settling at 102,353.68 points at close of trading on Friday, January 17, marking a challenging period for stakeholders navigating an environment riddled with cocktails of macroeconomic uncertainties.

Last week’s sell-off was precipitated by a reassessment of portfolio positions amid disquieting economic data. The December 2024 inflation report revealed a staggering 34.80 per cent inflation rate, compounding investors’ apprehension.

The unsettling figures prompted widespread divestment across key sectors, except for consumer goods, which posted rare modest gain. Market sentiment was notably cautious, with trading activity significantly muted.

Weekly trading volume plunged by 41.4 per cent to 2.25 billion units, while the traded value fell 18.1 per cent to N58.83 billion across 63,650 transactions. Four of the five monitored sectors ended the week in red.

The NGX-Industrial index recorded the steepest decline, tumbling 8.20 per cent week on week, largely due to sell-offs in heavyweights like Dangote Cement and Julius Berger.

Similarly, the NGX-Insurance index contracted by -6.23 per cent, with Sovereign Insurance and Universal Insurance leading the losses.

The NGX-Oil & Gas and NGX-Banking sectors experienced relatively modest declines of -0.78 per cent and -0.46 per cent, respectively, with negative price movements in stocks like MRS Oil and FBN Holdings.

However, the NGX-Consumer Goods index provided a glimmer of hope, gaining +1.33 per cent week-on-week.

This performance was buoyed by strong investor interest in stocks such as Dangote Sugar and NASCON, which delivered gains of +16.7 per cent and +15.4 per cent, respectively.

Investor optimism was evident in specific stocks, with NEIMETH Pharmaceuticals and SCOA Plc soaring by +31.4 per cent and +20.4 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, Universal Insurance and Royal Exchange posted significant losses, shedding +19.2 per cent and +18.3 per cent respectively.

