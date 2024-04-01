Weekly Wrap-up: ‘MPC’s Stance To Intensify Sentiments In Local Bourse’

The local stock market last week witnessed another subdued performance despite closing marginally higher on two of the four trading sessions. The downward slide was primarily due to sell pressures on FBNH (-8.0%) and DANGSUGAR (-11.9%) amid intense bargain hunting on ZENITHBANK (+11.4%) and GTCO (+7.7%). Accordingly, the All-Share index shed 0.1 per cent w/w to close at 104,562.06 points. As a result, the MTD and YTD returns moderated slightly to +4.7 per cent and +40.0 per cent, respectively. Activity level remained weak as trading volume and value decreased by 31.9 percent w/w and 7.8 percent w/w, respectively. Sectoral performance was mixed as the Insurance (+3.2%), Banking (+1.9%), Industrial Goods (+0.2%) indices advanced while the Consumer Goods (-1.0%) index declined. The Oil and Gas index closed flat.

In its analysis, Cordros Securities said: “Given the outcome of the MPC meeting, we believe the hawkish stance of the MPC will continue to intensify risk-off sentiments in the local bourse, particularly among domestic investors. “However, we believe earnings releases from the banks and accompanying dividend declarations could trigger another wave of positive sentiments, supporting buying activities on the bourse.” Looking ahead, Cowry Research sees optimism for the coming week and the subsequent quarter (Q2). This optimism is underpinned by several factors, including the commencement of the dividend earnings season in full swing, heightened expectations for impressive first quarter earnings reports by corporates, and the continuation of window dressing activities by fund managers.