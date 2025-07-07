Weekly Wrap-Up: Mixed Fortunes As ASI Inches Up, Market Cap Sheds N244bn

The Nigerian equities market closed the week on a mixed note, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) eking out a marginal gain of 0.01 per cent to settle at 120,989.66 points, even as the overall market capitalization contracted by N244 billion to N76.34 trillion.

The contraction was primarily triggered by the delisting of Notore Chemical Industries Plc from the Nigerian Exchange Group, tempering the year-todate return to 17.55 per cent.

Despite the subdued index movement, market breadth remained broadly positive as 40 stocks posted gains against 27 decliners, suggesting underlying investor optimism.

Nonetheless, overall investor participation was tepid, as volume and value of trades dipped by 1.02 per cent and 62.46 per cent, respectively.

A total of 923.87 million shares valued at N11 billion were exchanged in 25,680 transactions, with the number of deals ticking up by 6.09 per cent.

The day’s trading was led by John Holt Plc and Champion Breweries Plc, both surging by the daily maximum of 10.00 per cent.

John Holt advanced from N7.00 to N7.70, while Champion rose from N12.00 to N13.20, buoyed by renewed investor confidence and speculative positioning.

Other prominent gainers included Academy Press and UPDC (up 9.98% apiece), Red Star Express (+8.99%), and RT Briscoe (+9.94%). Bullish sentiment extended to DAAR Communications and Union Dicon Salt, which both rose by 9.84 per cent, closing at N0.67 and N2.12 respectively.

Thomas Wyatt and Tripple Gee rounded off the top ten gainers with 9.76 per cent increases each. On the losing end, Ellah Lakes Plc and PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc both posted steep 10.00 per cent declines, driven by profit-taking activity.

Japaul Gold shed 9.70 per cent to close at N2.70, despite dominating the volume chart. Other laggards included Royal Exchange (-9.49%), McNichols (-8.85%), and May & Baker (-8.65%).

Japaul Gold led the volume chart with a massive 147.08 million shares traded, reflecting heightened speculative interest. It was followed by WAPIC (44.53 million shares) and AccessCorp (43.62 million shares).

Additional volume drivers included Chams, FTN Cocoa, and Veritas Kapital. In value terms, GTCO Plc emerged as the session’s leader with N1.54 billion worth of shares exchanged.

Zenith Bank and AccessCorp followed with N1.00 billion and N984.30 million respectively. PZ Cussons, despite its loss, recorded N574.20 million in traded value, alongside MTNN, Fidelity Bank, and UBA.

Although the market witnessed a dip in capitalization, the selective uptrend in equities and sectoral resilience—particularly in Insurance (+1.33%), Oil & Gas (+0.80%), Consumer Goods (+0.24%), and Commodities (+0.51%)—signals pockets of investor confidence amid a cautiously optimistic outlook.

However, weakness in the Banking (-0.13%) and Industrial Goods (-0.93%) sectors underscores the persistent drag from macroeconomic headwinds and portfolio rebalancing.