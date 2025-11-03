Weekly Wrap-Up: Market Records Turnover Surge Amid Index Decline

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the final trading week of October 2025 on a mixed note, with a sharp increase in trading activity offset by mild profit-taking across several large-cap stocks, leading to a marginal dip in key performance indicators.

Market data from the Exchange showed that investors traded a total of 7.479 billion shares worth N145.429 billion in 159,487 deals during the week ended Friday, October 31, 2025, representing a significant increase compared to the 3.695 billion shares valued at N129.889 billion traded in 148,077 deals the previous week.

Despite the heightened trading activity, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.98 per cent, closing the week at 154,126.46 points, while market capitalization decreased to N97.829 trillion from N98.698 trillion recorded in the preceding week. The decline reflected profit-taking in high-value stocks following the market’s strong month-to-date performance of 8.0 per cent.

Financial Services Dominates Turnover

Activity was driven primarily by the Financial Services Industry, which continued to dominate both in volume and value. The sector accounted for 6.639 billion shares worth N74.629 billion exchanged in 65,294 deals, contributing 88.77 per cent and 51.32 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed, recording 215.575 million shares valued at N2.709 billion in 9,036 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with 125.931 million shares worth N7.334 billion traded in 18,857 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) accounted for a substantial portion of market activity. The trio recorded a combined 5.268 billion shares worth N48.964 billion traded in 9,663 deals, representing 70.43 per cent and 33.67 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Top Price Gainers and Losers

Market sentiment was largely negative as more equities closed lower. A total of 29 stocks appreciated in price during the week, down from 44 in the previous week, while 70 stocks declined, higher than 49 recorded a week earlier. 47 equities remained unchanged compared to 53 in the preceding week, reflecting broader market caution ahead of earnings reports. 4Aso Savings and Loans Plc topped the gainers’ chart, rising by 56.06 per cent to close at N1.03 per share from N0.66, followed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, which appreciated by 13.28 per cent to N151.80.

Oando Plc gained 11.87 per cent to close at N48.05, while Berger Paints Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated advanced by 9.25 per cent and 8.19 per cent, respectively. 4Other notable gainers included Meyer Plc (+6.95 per cent), International Energy Insurance Plc (+6.14 per cent), Okomu Oil Palm Plc (+5.88 per cent), Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (+4.48 per cent), and Tantalizers Plc (+4.35 per cent).

On the flip side, Omatek Ventures Plc led the week’s decliners, shedding 21.94 per cent to close at N1.21. John Holt Plc and Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc followed with losses of 16.92 per cent and 16.15 per cent, respectively. Other major losers included NAHCO (-15.90 per cent), E-Tranzact International Plc (-15.33 per cen), and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (-13.75 per cent).

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Chams Holding Company Plc, Sunu Assurances Plc, and Legend Internet Plc also recorded double-digit losses.

Sectoral Indices Mostly Lower

Across sectoral performance, the downturn was broad-based as most in dices closed in the red. The NGX Premium Index fell by 1.02 per cent, the NGX Banking Index dropped 2.11 per cent, and the NGX Industrial Goods Index declined 1.02 per cent. The NGX Insurance Index also lost 3.47 per cent, reflecting weak investor appetite for mid-cap counters.

Conversely, a few indices bucked the trend. The NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index rose by 0.73 per cent, the NGX MERI Growth Index gained 1.01 per cent, while the NGX Oil and Gas Index advanced 0.30 per cent. The NGX Sovereign Bond and NGX Commodity Indices also appreciated slightly by 0.50 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

ETP and Bond Market Summary

In the Exchange-Traded Products (ETP) segment, investors traded a total of 409,292 units valued at N26.539 million in 639 deals, compared to 206,880 units worth N28.016 million exchanged in 651 deals the previous week.

Meanwhile, activity in the bond market slowed considerably, with 13,515 units valued at N13.322 million traded in 17 deals, compared to 336,046 units worth N282.928 million in 24 deals the prior week.

Outlook

Analysts expect market performance in the coming week to be shaped by earnings releases, portfolio rebalancing, and macroeconomic developments. Despite the week’s mild pullback, the equities market remains on track to close October on a positive note, buoyed by robust investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks and steady foreign portfolio inflows.