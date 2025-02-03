Weekly Wrap-Up: Market Falters As Investors Absorb N159.5bn Loss

Share

The Nigerian equities market ended the trading week on a bearish note, as widespread selloffs across key sectors erased N159.5 billion from investors’ holdings.

The All-Share Index (ASI) retreated 0.24 per cent to 104,496.12 points, while market capitalisation declined 0.25 per cent to N64.71 trillion, reflecting the cautious stance of market participants.

The downturn was most pronounced in the Oil & Gas sector, which plummeted 1.28 per cent, largely driven by the steep decline in OANDO’s share price.

The Banking and Insurance indices also faced pressure, shedding 1.15 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. However, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors offered some resistance, posting gains of 0.78 per cent and 0.08 per cent, while the Commodity Index remained unchanged.

Despite the overall negative trajectory, market breadth remained positive, with 38 stocks advancing, compared to 28 decliners. BETAGLAS, VITAFOAM, NNFM, CHELLARAM, and TIP led the gainers’ chart, posting impressive price appreciations of 10.00 per cent, 9.98 per cent, 9.98 per cent, 9.93 per cent, and 9.90 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, OANDO, STANBIC, IKEJAHOTEL, UPDC, and REGALINS ranked among the worst performers, shedding 10.00 per cent, 9.94 per cent, 9.84 per cent, 9.66 per cent, and 9.21 per cent, respectively. Investor participation remained robust, with trading volume and value rising by 154.37 per cent and 30.24 per cent, respectively.

A total of 1.27 billion shares, valued at N15.42 billion, exchanged ands in 14,540 deals. NSLTECH led in terms of volume, with 599 million shares worth N413.8 million traded across 110 transactions, while FBNH emerged as the leader in total trade value.

For the week, total market turnover stood at 3.25 billion shares, worth N69.20 billion, across 77,270 transactions—a marked increase from the 3.13 billion shares valued at N76.55 billion recorded in the previous trading week.

The Financial Services sector dominated trading activity, accounting for 53.69 per cent of total traded volume, with 1.74 billion shares worth N32.53 billion exchanged in 35,372 deals.

The Services sector followed, recording 748.21 million shares worth N1.56 billion, while the Oil & Gas sector recorded a turnover of 264.68 million shares valued at N16.79 billion in 10,515 deals.

Leading the pack in equities transactions, Secure Electronic Technology Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc collectively traded 998.47 million shares worth N6.60 billion across 4,426 deals, contributing 30.77 per cent to the total equity turnover volume.

Despite the week’s downturn, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization advanced by 0.87 per cent and 1.67 per cent, closing at 104,496.12 points and N64.71 trillion, respectively.

