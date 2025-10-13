Weekly Wrap-Up: Market Extends Bullish Run For 5th Week

Positive sentiment continued to dominate trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week, marking the fifth consecutive week of gains.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2.4 per cent week-on-week to close at 146,988.04 points, driven by sustained interest in bellwether stocks such as MTNN (+10.8 per cent), Dangote Cement (+9.5 per cent), Seplat Energy (+10.0 per cent), Lafarge Africa (+2.7 per cent), and Stanbic IBTC (+2.3 per cent). As a result, the month-to-date and year-to-date gains rose to 3.0 per cent and 42.8 per cent, respectively.

However, overall market activity weakened, as trading volume and value fell by 72.8 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively, on a week-onweek basis. Across sectors, performance was broadly positive. The Industrial Goods (+4.2 per cent), Insurance (+3.7 per cent), Oil & Gas (+2.9 per cent), and Consumer Goods (+0.8 per cent) indices all recorded gains, while the Banking Index (-0.4 per cent) closed lower.

Looking ahead, analysts expect market sentiment to remain upbeat, supported by anticipated strong Q3 corporate earnings, which could validate the resilience of underlying fundamentals. Investors are also expected to monitor September inflation data, as a continued moderation may strengthen the case for a potential Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) rate cut in November.

Money Market

The Overnight (OVN) rate rose marginally by 8 basis points to 25 per cent last week, reflecting outflows from the OMO Primary Market Auction (N3.94 trillion) and net NTB issuance (N339.34 billion). These debits offset the impact of strong system liquidity from earlier inflows, including N905.23 billion in OMO maturities.

Consequently, the market’s net long position declined to an average of N3.82 trillion, compared with N6.28 trillion in the prior week. Analysts at Cordros Securities expect liquidity to remain stable this week, supported by N37.09 billion in FGN bond coupon inflows, barring any mop-up activity by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). As such, the OVN rate is projected to hover around current levels.

Treasury Bills Market

The Treasury bills secondary market traded bullishly last week as unmet demand from the NTB auction spilled over into the secondary market. Consequently, the average yield dropped by 21 basis points week-on-week to 18.9 per cent. By segment, NTB yields declined by 41 basis points to 17.4 per cent, while OMO yields inched up by 7 basis points to 20.6 per cent.

At the October 6 NTB auction, the CBN offered N570 billion across the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day tenors, recording total subscriptions of N1.06 trillion (bid-to-offer ratio: 1.9x). Stop rates closed at 15 per cent, 15.25 per cent, and 15.77 per cent, respectively.

Additionally, the CBN conducted multiple OMO auctions during the week, offering N600 billion at each. Subscriptions were robust, ranging from N2.08 trillion to N4.43 trillion, with stop rates between 19.35 per cent and 20.17 per cent across various maturities. With system liquidity expected to remain strong, analysts anticipate continued demand for Treasury bills, which should sustain the downward trend in yields