Weekly Wrap-Up: Market Down By 1.68 Per Cent Despite Surge In Turnover

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended last week on a bearish note as persistent sell-offs dragged key indicators lower, despite a sharp surge in trading activity.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.68 per cent to close at 147,013.59 points, while market capitalization declined by 1.58 per cent to N93.501 trillion.

Investor participation, however, strengthened significantly, with total turnover rising to 7.325 billion shares worth N156.425 billion traded in 134,383 deals, compared with 3.575 billion shares valued at N107.011 billion recorded the previous week.

The Financial Services sector dominated activity, accounting for 6.497 billion shares valued at N87.381 billion in 56,148 deals, representing 88.69 per cent of total volume and 55.86 per cent of total value. The Consumer Goods sector followed with 180.775 million shares worth N12.015 billion, while the Services Industry recorded 138.365 million shares valued at N2.402 billion.

Top Traded Stocks

Cornerstone Insurance, Access Holdings and Zenith Bank led the market by volume, jointly contributing 4.752 billion shares valued at N41.132 billion, equivalent to 64.87 per cent of total turnover.

Index Performance

Sectoral performance was largely negative. Major losers included: NGX 30 Index down 1.73 per cent, NGX Industrial Goods Index down 6.97 per cent, NGX Oil/Gas Index down 0.85 per cent and NGX Premium Index: down 2.74 per cent.

However, a few indices recorded mild recoveries: NGX Consumer Goods Index up 0.46 per cent, NGX Banking Index up 1.26 per cent, NGX Pension Index up 0.29 per cent and NGX Sovereign Bond Index up 0.12 per cent.

Gainers and Losers

Market breadth improved with 48 gainers, higher than the 20 recorded in the previous week. Top performers included NCR Nigeria Plc with +32.30 per cent, ASO Savings and Loans with +14.44 per cent and Champion Breweries with +11.54 per cent On the downside, 45 equities declined, led by Union Dicon Salt Plc with -18.71 per cent, Austin Laz & Company with -18.62 per cent, Multiverse Mining with -14.47 per cent and Dangote Cement with -10.00 per cent. A total of 53 equities closed unchanged, up from 51 in the prior week.

ETPs and Bonds

The ETP segment recorded a sharp uptick, with 1.320 million units valued at N45.028 million traded, compared to 375,088 units worth N31.782 million previously.

Bond transactions also improved, as 54,579 units valued at N56.404 million were exchanged, higher than 30,733 units worth N31.360 million recorded the preceding week.

Overall, the market’s negative close highlights continued caution among investors, even as liquidity and participation strengthened across key segments.