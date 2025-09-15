Weekly Wrap-Up: Market Capitalisation Appreciates By N985.24bn

The Nigerian equities market halted its fourweek losing streak, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 1.13 per cent w/w, to close 140,545.69 points. Consequently, the year-todate return improved to 36.55 per cent from 35.03 per cent recorded in the previous week.

Market capitalisation also appreciated by N985.24 billionw/w (+1.12% w/w), settling at N88.92 trillion. The market rebound was driven by bargain hunting in select industrial and banking counters, notably, WAPCO (+13.27% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+4.78% w/w), UBA (+4.17% w/w) and ACCESSCORP (+3.47% w/w), which offset profit-taking in DANGCEM (-1.73% w/w), TRANSCORP (-7.24% w/w), STANBIC (-1.95% w/w), and FIRSTHOLDCO (-2.17% w/w).

Sectoral performance was overall positive, led by the Insurance Index (+2.45% w/w) and Oil & Gas Index (+2.38% w/w). The Banking (1.68% w/w), Industrial (1.13% w/w), and Consumer Goods (0.98% w/w) indices also posted gains, reflecting the broad-based investor interest across sectors.

The market closed weaker in today’s session, with the NGX ASI and market capitalisation down 0.09 per cent. Trading activity strengthened despite the decline, as transaction volume and value rose by 14.95 per cent and 30.29%, respectively.

NSLTECH (-2.27%) dominated the transaction volume chart with 71.44 million units traded, while ARADEL led the value terms with trades worth N8.79 billion. Market breadth closed positive at 1.55x, reflecting more advancers than decliners.

REGALINS (+9.93%) led the 31 gainers, while MBENEFIT (-7.80%) topped the 20 laggards, with the rest of the stocks closing flat. The NASD OTC Securities Index (NSI) and market capitalisation rose by 0.23 per cent w/w, closing at 3,573.54 points and N2.14 trillion, respectively. The market closed lower today, declining by 0.52 per cent.

However, market activity improved significantly, as transaction volume surged by 1,592.43 per cent while value of trades advanced by 8.31 per cent. SDFCWAMCO (-1.76%) topped the market laggards with no advancers recorded in today’s session.