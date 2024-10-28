Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors Gain N835.61bn

Share

• Transactions hit six-month peak

Stock market investors gained a total of N835.61billion last week as the investors reacted optimistically to third-quarter earnings, particularly within the banking sector.

The stock market commenced the week with a positive trend, maintaining robust momentum in all the trading sessions.

Reflecting gains across all five trading sessions this week, the All-Share Index rose by 1.41 per cent to 99,448.91 points, while market capitalization expanded by N835.61 billion week-on-week, concluding at N60.26 trillion.

The positive performance was buoyed by notable investor interest in SEPLAT (+9.3%) following the Federal Government’s approval of Seplat Energy Plc’s acquisition of Mobil’s assets.

Additional gains were observed through strategic bargain-hunting in UBA (+18.5%), OANDO (+16.4%), and FBNH (+10.6%). This propelled Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +0.9% and +33.0 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity mirrored the market’s upward trajectory, with total volume and value of trades increasing by 48.8 per cent and 16.8 per cent week-onweek, respectively.

Sectoral performance was predominantly positive, led by Banking (+7.9%), Oil & Gas (+4.0%), Insurance (+4.0%), and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) indices. The Consumer Goods index posted a modest loss, declining by 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the AllShare Index gained 26 basis points, with demand spikes in ARADEL (+6.61%), UBA (+3.79%), and STANBIC (+8.64%) offsetting selloffs in MTNN (-2.39%), GTCO (-1.89%), and ZENITH – BANK (-0.25%). Analysis of the day’s trades revealed a lower trade turnover compared to the previous session, as the transaction value dropped by 39.38 per cent.

A total of 460.86 million shares, valued at N9.53 billion, were exchanged in 8,772 deals. CHAMS (-2.44%) led the volume chart, with 97.66 million units traded, while UBA (+3.79%) dominated the value chart with transactions worth N2.61 billion.

CAP (+10.00%) emerged as the top gain – er among 38 advancing stocks, while DAARCOM (-9.86%) led the decliners’ list with 12 others posting losses.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) saw total transactions soar to a six-month high of N493.01 billion in September, marking a 29.9 per cent month-on-month increase from N379.52 billion in August, according to the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Report.

The surge was driven predominantly by domestic investors, who accounted for a commanding 91.6 per cent of gross transactions, contrasting with a subdued foreign investor participation of 8.4 per cent.

A closer look at September’s performance reveals that domestic investor inflows surged by 40.2 per cent month-on-month to N451.60 billion, up from N322.05 billion in August.

This growth was bolstered by a significant rise in contributions from both retail and institutional investors, which increased by 59.4 per cent and 15.7 per cent month-on-month, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign investor inflows continued their downward trajectory for the fourth consecutive month, slipping 27.9 per cent to N41.41 billion in September. This decline can be attributed, in part, to exchange rate uncertainties amidst increased naira volatility.

Share

Please follow and like us: