Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors gain N6.30trn, benchmark index up 13.84%

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum for the third consecutive week, as the bourse recorded gains on all trading days. Accordingly, the All-Share Index surpassed the 90,000 points mark, driven by robust investors’ interest in diverse stocks across the Industrial, Insurance, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Goods sectors.

Over the course of the week, strong performances in DANGCEM (+53.94% w/w), BUACEMENT (+48.80% w/w), and GEREGU (+17.72% w/w) drove the market’s positive performance, spurring an increase in the benchmark index to 94,538.12 points; the highest level on record. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 26.43 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N6.30 trillion w/w to close at N51.74 trillion. However, trading activity weakened compared to the previous week, with the total traded volume and value decreasing by 9.4 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively. From a sectoral standpoint, the Industrial Goods (+46.9%) index recorded the most significant weekly gain, followed by the Insurance (+14.9%), Oil and Gas (+8.8%) and Consumer Goods (+8.2%) indices. The Banking (-0.1%) index was the sole loser for the week. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 32.67 per cent. A total of 759.14m shares valued at N12.99 billion were exchanged in 14,988 deals.

TRANSCORP (-2.86%) led the volume chart with 80.32m units traded while ZENITHBANK (+1.58%) led the value chart with deals worth N1.55 billion. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. LASACO (-9.85%) topped 34 others on the laggard’s table while BUACEMENT (+10.00%) led 32 others on the leader’s log. Investment analysts predicted that in the short term, the market performance would be dominated by the bulls, as positioning for 2023FY earnings releases and accompanying dividends declarations should outweigh profittaking activities. They, however, advised that investors should take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings. “Over the short to medium term, we expect that the improvement of domestic economic activities and the re-enforcement of the CBN’s limit on the loansto-deposits (LDR) macro-prudential ratio for deposit money banks (DMBs) will drive the willingness of commercial banks to create risky assets in the short term,” they said.