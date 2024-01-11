Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors gain N2.68trn in four days, ASI up 6.54%

Investors in Nigerians stock market gained ₦2.68 trillion within four days ending the week on a positive note and bringing the All-Share index up by 2.11 per cent to close at 79,664.66 points. Buying interests in DANGCEM (+1.59%), MTNN (+4.97%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.44%) offset selloffs in DANGSUGAR (-1.59%), NASCON (-1.97%) and GUINNESS (-7.58%) kept the market in the positive terrain. Having gained in all four trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 6.54% higher w/w. Over the course of the week, strong performances in DANGCEM (+1.59% w/w), AIRTELAFRI (+5.99% w/w), and MTNN (+7.95% w/w) drove the market’s positive performance, outweighing losses in STANBIC (-5.96% w/w), GUINNESS (-7.58% w/w), and CADBURY (-11.05% w/w).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 6.54 per cent, while the market capitalization gained ₦2.68 trillion w/w to close at ₦43.59 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 28.38 per cent. A total of 892.68 million shares valued at ₦14.33 billion were exchanged in 13,019 deals. FIDELITYBK (+6.37%) led the volume chart with 92.67m units traded while NESTLE (+8.73%) led the value chart with deals worth ₦1.67 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 3.05-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. NAHCO (+10.00%) topped 57 others on the leader’s table while MULTIVERSE (-9.99%) led 18 others on the laggard’s log.