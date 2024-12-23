Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors Gain N1.06trn

Share

Nigerian equities investors gained N1.06 trillion as the market capitalisation, which measures the value of traded stocks, rose significantly by N1.06 trillion to settle at N61.30 trillion at the close of trading on Friday, December 20.

The market closed higher for the third consecutive week, as bargain-hunting in ARADEL (+20.7%) following ministerial consent for the acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) by Renaissance Africa Energy Limited, as well as strong performances by GTCO (+7.7%), TRANSCOHOT (+9.4%), and ZENITHBANK (+4.20%) caused the All-Share Index (ASI) to advance by 1.8 per cent w/w to 101,129.09 points.

Consequently, the Month-toDate and Year-to-Date returns settled higher at +3.7 per cent and +35.2 per cent, respectively.

Also, trading activities were mixed, as trading volume declined by 6.3 per cent w/w, while trading value increased by 84.9 per cent w/w.

Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (+8.8%), Banking (+3.2%), Consumer Goods (+2.9%), and Oil & Gas (+1.0%) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods (-0.9%) index declined.

Despite the last-minute pullback on Friday, the stock market recorded its strongest weekly gain since March 2024.

The rally was interrupted in Friday’s session, with the NGX All-Share Index slipping by 0.12 per cent to close at 101,129.09 points, breaking an eight-day winning streak.

Losses in ARADEL (-9.09%), WAPCO (-2.84%), and TRANSCORP (-0.58%) overshadowed gains in GTCO (+5.56%), ZENITHBANK (+2.34%), and OANDO (+1.46%).

This marginal dip trimmed the year-to-date return to +35.25 per cent and shaved N72.09 billion off market capitalization. Investors traded 515.56 million shares worth N16.49 billion across 11,554 deals.

ZENITHBANK maintained its dominance, leading both the volume and value charts with 60.41 million units exchanged for N2.73 billion.

Despite the day’s losses, market breadth remained robust as UACN (+10.00%) led 36 gainers, while MULTIVERSE (-9.80%) topped the laggards, followed by 14 decliners.

As the market readies for the holiday-shortened week ahead, investors remain cautiously optimistic, buoyed by the week’s solid performance and a promising year-to-date trajectory

. “We expect bullish sentiments to persist in the coming week, driven by positive market momentum and sustained investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks,” analysts at Lagos based Cordros Capital Limited wrote in an emailed note on Friday.

