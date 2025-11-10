Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors Count Losses As Market Sheds N2.8trn

The bearish sentiment on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) deepened last week as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 2.99 per cent to close at 149,524.81 points, compared with 154,126.46 points recorded in the previous week.

Market capitalization also dipped by 2.89 per cent, erasing about N2.8 trillion in value to close at N94.998 trillion, as investors continued to engage in profittaking amid weak market confidence and cautious sentiment.

According to the NGX Weekly Market Report for last week, the overall market performance reflected declines across nearly all sectoral indices, with only the NGX Sovereign Bond Index managing to close flat.

Broad Market Indices Slide

Across Sectors All major sectoral indices finished negative, indicating broad-based sell pressure across the market. The NGX Insurance Index led the week’s losses, falling by 7.56 per cent, closely followed by the NGX Growth Index, which dropped by 7.65 per cent.

The Banking Index shed 3.85 per cent, while the Pension Index and Premium Index declined by 4.04 per cent and 3.76 per cent, respectively. Similarly, the NGX 30 Index fell by 3.00 per cent, the CG Index dropped 4.33 per cent, and the Oil & Gas Index declined 4.80 per cent. The Industrial Goods Index was the least affected, losing 1.09 per cent week-on-week.

Trading Activity Weakens

Investor participation slowed markedly as both trade volume and value dropped. A total of 3.575 billion shares worth N107.011 billion were traded in 146,429 deals, representing a 52 per cent decline in volume and a 26 per cent drop in value compared with 7.479 billion shares worth N145.429 billion traded in 159,487 deals the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry remained the most active sector, accounting for 82.39 per cent of total volume and 61.59 per cent of total value traded, with 2.946 billion shares valued at N65.904 billion. The Services Industry followed with 147.325 million shares worth N1.511 billion, while the Consumer Goods Industry recorded 147.307 million shares valued at N11.195 billion.

The top three traded equities by volume were Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Aso Savings & Loans Plc, jointly accounting for 1.288 billion shares worth N19.300 billion, which represented 36.03 per cent of total volume and 18.08 per cent of total value traded for the week.

Daily Market Trend

Market performance was largely bearish across all five trading sessions. On Monday, investors traded 627.49 million shares valued at N24.99 billion in 36,409 deals. On Tuesday, 683.91 million shares worth N20.37 billion were exchanged in 33,257 deals. The market recorded its highest turnover on Wednesday with 1.12 billion shares valued at N29.78 billion in 27,287 deals.

Activity slowed on Thursday, as 619.62 million shares worth N16.50 billion were traded in 24,860 deals, while Friday closed with 527.15 million shares valued at N15.36 billion in 24,616 deals. Across the five sessions, advancing stocks averaged 17 to 19 daily, while decliners dominated the chart with 38 to 46 stocks losing value each day.

ETP and Bonds Market Show Mixed Performance

In the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) market, investors traded 375,088 units valued at N31.782 million in 561 deals, higher in value but slightly lower in volume than 409,292 units worth N26.539 million recorded the prior week.

The bonds segment saw improved activity, with 30,733 units valued at N31.360 million traded in 21 deals, compared with 13,515 units worth N13.322 million exchanged in 17 deals the previous week. The FGSUK2033S6 bond led trading with 26,951 units valued at N27.54 million.

Market Breadth Remains Negative

Investor sentiment stayed weak, as only 20 equities gained during the week, down from 29 in the previous week, while 75 equities declined, compared with 70 earlier. Another 51 stocks closed flat, higher than 47 recorded the previous week.

Top Weekly Gainers, Losers

Despite the overall market downturn, a handful of stocks posted gains during the week. NCR (Nigeria) Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising by 20.94 per cent to close at N19.35 per share, from N16.00 in the previous week. It was followed by Eunisell Interlinked Plc, which appreciated by 20.17 per cent to N70.90 per share.

Union Dicon Salt Plc gained 9.93 per cent to close at N7.75, while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc advanced by 9.50 per cent to N21.90. Other notable gainers included UPDC Plc, which added 6.81 per cent to close at N6.59; Livestock Feeds Plc, which improved by 5.71 per cent to N7.40; and ETranzact International Plc, which rose 4.33 per cent to N13.25.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc appreciated by 3.50 per cent to N4.14, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc gained 2.86 per cent to N7.20, while Okomu Oil Palm Plc advanced by 2.78 per cent to close the week at N1,110.00 per share. On the flip side, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding 28.21 per cent to close at N2.80 per share.

C & I Leasing Plc followed with a decline of 20.16 per cent to N5.03, while Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc dropped 18.99 per cent to N80.60. Berger Paints Plc fell by 17.41 per cent to N35.10, and International Energy Insurance Plc declined 17.01 per cent to N2.44.

Similarly, Oando Plc slipped 16.75 per cent to N40.00, and Tantalizers Plc lost 16.67 per cent to N2.00. Other major laggards included The Initiates Plc, which fell 16.02 per cent to N10.75, Champion Breweries Plc, down 13.33 per cent to N13.00, and Aso Savings & Loans Plc, which weakened by 12.62 per cent to N0.90 per share.