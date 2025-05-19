Weekly Wrap-Up: Investor Optimism Lifts Equities Market By N614bn

Share

Renewed investor confidence, driven by a confluence of moderating inflation and the allure of corporate earnings season, propelled the Nigerian stock market to a N613.99 billion gain last week, capping its fourth consecutive week of bullish performance.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.90 per cent to close at 109,710.37 points, buoyed by broad-based buying across sectors.

Market capitalisation correspondingly rose to N68.95 trillion, lifting the year-to-date return to 6.59% and underscoring investor enthusiasm amid signs of a potential monetary policy pivot.

April inflation slowed to 23.71 per cent, lending credence to forecasts that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may adopt a more dovish tone when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes on May 19–20.

Expectations of a rate cut have intensified, particularly as market participants anticipate the release of rebased first-quarter 2025 GDP figures that are expected to showcase a more robust economic narrative.

The week’s rally was underpinned by sustained bargain hunting and increased positioning in fundamentally strong equities.

A total of 61 stocks recorded price appreciation, outpacing the 31 that declined, translating to a positive breadth ratio of 1.97x.

Among the top performers were BETAGLASS (+46.3%), CHAMPION (+42.1%), and FTNCOCOA (+36.3%). Conversely, MULTIVERSE led the laggards with a 19.5% decline. Sectoral performance mirrored the upbeat sentiment.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index topped the gainers’ chart, rising by 4.08%, driven by robust gains in names such as NNFM, MAYBAKER, and HONYFLOUR.

The NGX Insurance and Banking indices followed, posting 2.47 per cent and 1.19 per cent gains respectively, while Oil & Gas (+0.66%) and Industrial Goods (+0.13%) also closed in the green.

Despite the positive market breadth, trading activity declined marginally. Total turnover stood at 2.606 billion shares valued at N63.785 billion, down from 2.645 billion shares worth N77.005 billion the previous week. Deal count also moderated to 77,593.

The Financial Services sector dominated volume and value metrics, accounting for 59.08% and 45.41 per cent respectively, with FCMB, Access Holdings, and Tantalizer emerging as the most traded counters.

Analysts at Cowry Assets and Cordros Capital maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook. “The softer inflation reading and expectations of a dovish tilt from the CBN could extend bullish momentum, particularly in Consumer Goods and Tier-1 banking stocks,” Cowry Assets noted. Cordros analysts echoed similar sentiments, citing global trade stability and local earnings optimism as key tailwinds.

However, they warned of potential profit-taking ahead of the MPC meeting. “Market sentiment may turn cautious as investors assess the macroeconomic signals and policy cues,” Cordros stated in a research note.

In all, the market’s recent uptrend reflects a recalibration of risk appetite as macroeconomic indicators stabilize. With earnings season in full swing and policy expectations leaning dovish, investor sentiment appears poised to remain constructive in the near term— barring unexpected macro shocks.

