Weekly Wrap-Up: FBNH, UBA account for N13.26bn turnover

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holding Plc, Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 988.076 million shares worth N13.278 billion in 5,887 deals, contributing 34.62 per cent and 35.27 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total turnover of 2.854 billion shares worth N37.645 billion in 41,547 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 4.182 billion shares valued at N99.048 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 41,446 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.936 billion shares valued at N27.704 billion traded in 20,839 deals; thus contributing 67.84 per cent and 73.59 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas industry followed with 328.578 million shares worth N2.073 billion in 3,252 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 156.660 million shares worth N692.091 million in 2,139 deals. The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.02 per cent to close last week at 65,056.39 and N35.403 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR.

Bank Value, NGX AFR. Div. Yield, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.16 per cent, 0.90 per cent 2.21 per cent, 1.60 per cent, 2.20 per cent, 1.78 per cent, 0.65 per cent, 2.36 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.