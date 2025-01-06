Weekly Wrap-Up: Equity Market Maintains Upward Trajectory

Share

…adds N247.69 to capitalisation

The Nigerian equity market continued its impressive performance on Friday, January 3, 2025, building on the gains of the previous session.

The market saw a remarkable increase of N247.69 billion in market capitalisation, closing at an impressive N63.17 trillion. The All Share Index advanced by 0.39 per cent, closing at 103,586.33 points, pushing the year-to-date return to 0.64 per cent.

The upward movement was largely driven by strong investor demand in Tier-1 banking stocks. ZENITHBANK (+1.42%), UBA (+2.05%), ACCESSCORP (+1.66%), as well as Fidelity Bank (+2.94%) led the rally, with their robust performances far outweighing losses in stocks such as OANDO (-1.98%), FBNH (-0.89%), and TOTAL (-9.74%).

Other notable contributors to the market’s positive momentum included Afriprudential (+9.96%), Eterna Oil (+9.88%), NNFM (+7.06%), and Custodian (+5.26%), among others. Market sentiment remained distinctly optimistic, with 65 gainers outpacing just 11 losers, while 48 stocks closed unchanged.

CHAMS (+10.00%) and Learn Africa were the top performers of the day, leading the charge on the gainers’ table. In contrast, TOTAL -9.74%) occupied the top position on the losers’ table, joined by nine other decliners.

Several stocks made headlines as they surged past their 52-week highs. Learn Africa, NCR, Abbey Building Society, Royal Exchange, and Honeywell Flour all closed at record levels of N4.95, N6.05, N3.30, N1.21, and N7.61, respectively, signaling strong investor confidence in these equities.

In terms of trading volume, a decline of 14.52% was noted, with 709.28 million shares changing hands, valued at N8.24 billion across 13,593 deals.

CHAMS led the volume chart, with a remarkable 58.07 million units traded, while FBNH emerged as the top stock by value, totaling N492.64 million in transactions.

Noteworthy in the day’s trading activity was the contribution of individual stocks. CHAMS accounted for 8.19 per cent of the total volume traded, while VERITASKAP and Abbey Building Society followed with 7.77 per cent and 7.07 per cent, respectively.

On the value side, FBNH dominated, contributing 5.98 per cent to the total, with Access Corp and Oando also making significant contributions.

As the market continues to reflect positive sentiment, traders and investors are eagerly anticipating further developments in the coming days, with expectations that this upward momentum could be sustained well into this new year.

