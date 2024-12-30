Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Surge By N608.74bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market demonstrated remarkable resilience last week, notching an impressive N608.74 billion gain in market capitalisation despite a bearish close on the final trading day.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by a marginal five basis points (0.1%) to settle at 102,133.30 points, driven by sell-offs in UBA (-4.0%), Access Holdings (-2.8%), and GTCO (-1.6%).

Nevertheless, the market’s Month-to-Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (YTD) returns remained robust at +4.7 per cent and +36.6 per cent, respectively. Friday’s session saw a 6.3 per cent increase in total volume traded, with 440.44 million shares valued at N17.18 billion exchanged across 12,375 deals.

UBA led the volume chart, trading 51.17 million units, while Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) topped the value chart with transactions worth N11.14 billion. Sector performance was mixed.

The Banking (-1.2%) and Oil & Gas (-0.2%) indices closed in the red, while Insurance (+2.3%) and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) recorded gains. The Industrial Goods index remained flat.

Strong performances by MTNN (+10.54% w/w), Zenith Bank (+0.22% w/w), and UBA (+2.37% w/w) offset declines in Aradel Holdings (-9.64% w/w) and Oando (-3.09% w/w), driving the market’s weekly ascent.

Consequently, the market’s YTD return climbed to 36.59 per cent, and total market capitalisation surged to N61.91 trillion.

The ASI’s slight decline on Friday reflected continued sell pressure, particularly in GTCO (-1.64%), UBA (-4.03%), and Access Holdings (-2.83%), which outweighed gains in FBN Holdings (+0.72%), Oando (+2.36%), and Stanbic IBTC (+1.69%).

A total of 451.73 million shares valued at N17.49 billion were traded in 12,551 deals. UBA led in volume with 41.73 million shares exchanged, while Seplat accounted for N3.01 billion in transactions.

Despite the slight dip in the ASI, market sentiment remained optimistic, with 43 stocks advancing compared to 18 decliners. MRS Oil (+10.0%), UPL (+10.0%), and Ikeja Hotel (+9.6%) recorded the highest gains, while Thomas Wyatt (-10.0%), Honeywell Flour (-9.09%), and Caverton Offshore (-7.4%) topped the losers’ chart.

