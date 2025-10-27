Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Surge 4.5% As NGX Records N4.23trn Growth

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended last week on a strong bullish note, buoyed by renewed investor confidence in largecap stocks, which lifted the market’s capitalization by a remarkable N4.232 trillion.

This surge represents one of the most significant weekly gains recorded in recent months, underscoring growing optimism across key market segments. Data from the NGX showed that the market capitalization of listed equities rose from N94.561 trillion at the start of the week to N98.793 trillion by Friday’s close.

Similarly, the AllShare Index (ASI) climbed by 6,667.41 points, representing a 4.5 per cent week-on-week increase to settle at 155,646.05 basis points. Despite the overall market rally, some sectoral indices ended in the red. The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Value, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices declined by 1.35 per cent, 1.10 per cent, 1.89 per cent, 1.12 per cent, 0.03 per cent, and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

Market analysts attributed the upbeat performance to sustained interest in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the industrial goods, banking, and oil & gas sectors. They noted that the rally reflected investors’ confidence in corporate earnings, stable macroeconomic indicators, and portfolio rebalancing activities ahead of the year-end.

“The sustained rally in blue-chip equities suggests investors are positioning for year-end dividends and capital gains, supported by improving liquidity and steady macroeconomic outlook,” one analyst noted.

Equity market activity

Investor participation surged significantly during the week, with a total of 3.695 billion shares valued at N129.889 billion exchanged in 148,077 deals.

This represents a sharp increase from the 2.422 billion shares worth N76.618 billion traded in 126,591 deals the previous week. The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart, accounting for 2.362 billion shares valued at N54.380 billion traded in 63,561 deals.

This translated to 63.91 per cent and 41.87 per cent of total equity turnover volume and value, respectively. The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 551.517 million shares worth N19.208 billion traded in 10,539 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry came third with 180.904 million shares worth N13.276 billion exchanged in 19,428 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, Fidelity Bank Plc, Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 1.808 billion shares valued at N27.893 billion in 10,817 deals. These three stocks contributed 48.94 per cent and 21.47 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

The ETP segment of the market also recorded an uptick in activity, with 206,880 units valued at N28.016 million traded in 651 deals. This compares with 202,526 units worth N24.917 million exchanged in 556 deals in the prior week.

Bonds Market

Conversely, activity in the bond segment weakened slightly as 336,046 units valued at N282.928 million were traded in 24 deals, down from 448,601 units worth N381.846 million exchanged in 46 deals the previous week.

Price Movement Summary

Market breadth closed mixed as 44 equities appreciated in price, compared to 52 gainers recorded in the previous week. Meanwhile, 49 equities declined, higher than 41 in the preceding week, while 53 equities remained unchanged, the same as recorded earlier.