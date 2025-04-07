Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Stumble As N6.38bn Wiped Off Capitalisation

Share

The Nigerian stock market closed the week on a bearish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) edged down by 0.01 per cent to 105,511.89 points, tempering the year-to-date return to 2.51 per cent.

Market capitalisation mirrored the decline, shedding N6.38 billion to settle at N66.15 trillion, underscoring tepid investor confidence.

The weeklong downturn was exacerbated by sell pressures on OANDO (-13.1%) and FIRSTHOLDCO (-7.6%), which pulled the ASI down by 0.1% w/w. A cautious trading stance prevailed, partly attributed to the holiday-shortened week, as market volume and value plummeted by 84.4 per cent and 92.8 per cent w/w, respectively.

Sectoral performance skewed negative, with the Insurance (-4.1%), Oil & Gas (-1.2%), Consumer Goods (-0.9%), and Industrial Goods (-0.2%) indices retreating, while the Banking sector managed a 0.2 per cent uptick.

On Friday, a broad-based sell – off weighed on market breadth, with 29 decliners overwhelming 19 advancers. Top gainers of the session included LEARNAFRICA (+10.00%), LIVESTOCK (+10.00%), VFDGROUP (+9.83%), UNIONDICON (+9.43%), and NGXGROUP (+8.17%).

Conversely, LASACO (-10.00%), MANSARD (-10.00%), MAYBAKER (-8.72%), GUIN – EAINS (-8.70%), and FTNCOCOA (-6.43%) led the laggards. Sectoral performance reflected a mixed market mood.

The Banking and Industrial Goods indices eked out marginal gains of 0.51 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively, while Insurance (-3.21%), Consumer Goods (-0.24%), and Oil & Gas (-0.50%) sectors succumbed to losses.

The Commodities index remained flat. Trading activity took a hit, with transaction volume, value, and number of deals contracting by 12.30 per cent, 7.26 per cent, and 16.27 per cent, respectively. The session recorded 11,444 transactions, with 348.28 million units traded, valued at N8.11 billion.

