Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Shed N832bn As Risk-Off Settlement Deepens

The Nigerian equities market closed the week on a downbeat note, extending its bearish run as investors grappled with macroeconomic headwinds and waning appetite for risk assets. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.94 per cent week-on-week to settle at 138,980.01 points, retreating from 140,295.49 points in the prior week.

In tandem, market capitalisation contracted by N832 billion to N87.94 trillion, trimming the year-to-date return to 35.03 per cent. The sustained downturn reflects persistent investor caution in the face of elevated inflationary pressures, tight system liquidity, and uncertainty around monetary policy direction.

Analysts note that risk-off positioning has become more pronounced, with institutional players maintaining defensive strategies and retail participation thinning out. Trading activity further mirrored the subdued market mood. Total deals fell by 17.43 per cent to 117,791, while traded volume declined 2.66 per cent to 3.11 billion units.

However, turnover bucked the trend, rising 5.53 per cent to N90.20 billion, suggesting that participation was concentrated in higher-value counters despite the overall decline in breadth. Market breadth remained weak at 0.30x, with just 19 gainers against 63 decliners, underscoring the depth of negative sentiment across listed equities. The selloff was broad-based, cutting across key sectors.

The Industrial Goods Index led the laggards, slipping 2.08 per cent week-on-week as mid- to large cap stocks endured sustained pressure. The Banking Index followed closely, down 1.52 per cent as investors grew cautious on financial stocks amid elevated funding costs and tighter liquidity conditions. The Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Insurance indices also closed lower, shedding 1.18 per cent 0.77per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

The lone bright spot was the Commodity Index, which managed a marginal 0.04 per cent uptick, though this was insufficient to offset the broader downturn. Amid the sea of red, selective buying interest in small- to mid-cap counters offered some resilience.

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) rallied 14.2 per cent, while NSLTECH (+12.9%), CORNEST (+12.4%), NCR (+10.0%), and SCOA (+10.0%) also posted doubledigit gains. On the flip side, heavy losses in DAAR Communications (-21.1%), UPDC (-13.8%), AIICO Insurance (-13.6%), Champion Breweries (-13.3%), and PZ Cussons (-13.3%) dragged overall market sentiment deeper into negative territory.

Despite the shortened trading week, following the public holiday on Friday, September 5 to mark Eid el-Maulud, activity remained relatively robust. Investors exchanged 3.117 billion shares worth N90.295 billion in 118,018 deals, compared with 3.199 billion shares valued at N85.399 billion in 142,477 deals the previous week. The Financial Services industry dominated activity, accounting for 81.55 per cent of total turnover volume and 33.62% of value, with 2.542 billion shares worth N30.36 billion traded in 52,390 deals.