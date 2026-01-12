Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Rally As ASI Gains 6.73%

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on a firmly positive note, as renewed investor appetite drove broad-based gains across the equity market. Improved market breadth, rising index levels and increased participation in select counters underscored a strengthening risk-on sentiment at the start of the year.

Market statistics showed that 84 eq- uities recorded price appreciation during the week, up from 73 in the preced- ing week. Decliners reduced slightly to 22 from 23, while 42 stocks closed unchanged, compared with 51 a week earlier.

The improved advance-to-decline ra- tio highlighted stronger buying interest across sectors and a more balanced market performance. The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 6.73 per cent to close at 162,298.08 points, while total market capitalization increased by 7.06 per cent to N103.776 trillion.

The performance reflects sustained confidence among domestic investors, supported by expectations of earnings resilience, sector rotation and early positioning for full-year corporate results.

With the exception of the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which closed flat, all other indices ended the week in positive territory.

Top Gainers and Losers

Performance at the individual stock level was led by Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, which topped the gainers’ table with a 59.73 per cent increase, closing at N23.40 from N14.65. McNichols Plc followed closely, gaining 53.20 per cent to close at N5.50, while May & Baker Nigeria Plc advanced by 51.58 per cent to N28.80.

Analysts attributed the strong rally in these counters to renewed speculative interest and bargain hunting following prior price consolidations.

Other notable gainers included Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and E-Tranzact International Plc, all of which posted double-digit price increases during the week, reinforcing the breadth of the market’s upward movement.

On the decliners’ chart, Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc led the losses with a 19.75 per cent decline to close at N19.10. Austin Laz & Company Plc dropped by 11.56 per cent, while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc fell by 11.29 per cent.

Additional price declines were recorded in Ikeja Hotel Plc, Juli Plc and Conoil Plc, reflecting profit-taking and stock-specific sell pressures.

Equity Market Activity

Trading activity moderated compared with the previous week, as total turnover stood at 4.164 billion shares valued at N94.026 billion in 248,254 deals. This compared with 7.821 billion shares worth N134.471 billion exchanged in 150,799 deals in the prior week, indicating a shift towards fewer high-volume trades but broader participation.

The Financial Services Industry dominated activity by volume, accounting for 2.651 billion shares valued at N35.957 billion in 93,706 deals. This represented 63.67 per cent of total traded volume and 38.24 per cent of total market value.

The Services Industry followed with 369.963 million shares worth N3.383 billion in 16,521 deals, while the ICT sector ranked third with 297.938 million shares valued at N5.727 billion in 21,548 deals.

Trading in Universal Insurance Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc and Access Holdings Plc led the activity chart. Collectively, the three stocks accounted for 1.261 billion shares valued at N5.060 billion in 13,819 deals, contributing 30.28 per cent of total equity volume and 5.38 per cent of total value for the week.

ETP and Bond Market

Activity in the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) segment softened during the week, with a total of 604,668 units valued at N138.521 million traded in 1,480 deals. This was lower than the 4.667 million units worth N316.331 million recorded in the previous week, reflecting reduced investor participation in the segment.

Conversely, the bond market recorded improved activity, as 93,349 units valued at N94.735 million were traded in 24 deals, compared with 46,845 units worth N48.790 million exchanged in 23 deals a week earlier. The uptick suggests growing interest in fixed-income securities amid portfolio rebalancing.

Overall, the week’s performance points to sustained optimism in the Nigerian capital market, as investors continue to position for opportunities in equities and fixed income instruments, supported by improving sentiment and expectations of stronger market momentum in 2026.