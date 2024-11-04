Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Plunge N1.22trn

Share

The capitalisation of Nigeria’s equities market plunged by N1.22 trillion to N59.038 trillion in one week of bear rage after hitting all time high of N60.260 trilion on Friday October 25, 2024, exactly a week ago.

In September, the equities market had surged by 2.05 per cent or N1.158 trillion gains in market valuation, pushing the year-to-date market returns to an impressive 31.81 per cent.

At the beginning of September, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) AllShare Index (ASI) stood at 96,579.54 points, with a market capitalization of N55.477 trillion. By the close of that month, the ASI had risen to 98,558.79 points, with the market capitalisation increasing to N56.635 trillion.

The impressive gain further improved by mid October, rising to an all time high of N60.260 trilion on Friday October 25, 2024 following the listing of Aradel Holdings Plc on October 14, which pushed the market’s value higher by N2.53 trillion.

Aradel Holdings Plc listed by introduction on the NGX its 4.344 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a share price of N702.69, however, the stock’s share price has sharply depreciated by 28.8 percent to N495.10 as at Thursday after record high of N850.1 per share.

Compared to N1.158 trillion gains in September, the cumulative loss of N1.22 trillion in the last week of October indicates extreme price volatility of Nigeria’s capital market stoked by high interest yield environment of the fixed income market.

At the close of transaction on Friday, the All-Share index fell by 203 basis points weekon-week to 97,432.02 points, up from 99,448.91 points driven by cumulative losses in index heavyweight MTNN (-4.89% w/w), BUACEMENT (-11.09% w/w) and FBNH (-6.09% w/w) which wiped out gains recorded in the shares of GTCO (+6.35% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+3.38% w/w) and ACCESSCORP (+0.23%w/w).

Accordingly, the market capitalisation lost ₦1.22 trillion week-on-week to close at ₦59.04 trilion. However, in the first trading session of the new month of November, the market shed 22 basis points to close at 97,432.02 points.

Despite significant gains in the shares of GTCO (+2.98%), ZENITHBANK (+3.25%), and FBNH (+3.25%), losses in MTNN (-0.06%), ARADEL (-10.00%) and UBA (-2.68%) dragged market performance, resulting single day loss of ₦132.83 billion in the market capitalisation. Thus, Index year-to-date return decreased to 30.30 per cent.

Analysis of market activities on Friday showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 58.24 per cent. A total of 888.80m shares valued at ₦15.84 billion were exchanged in 8,803 deals.

FIDELITYBK (+0.70%) led the volume and value charts with 540.82 million units traded in deals worth ₦7.69 billion. For the second time in a row, ARADEL (-10.00%) topped 28 others on the loser’s table while JOHNHOLT (+10.00%) led 22 others on the gainer’s table.

Share

Please follow and like us: