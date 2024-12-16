Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Gain N707.61bn In 5-Day Rally

Share

The Nigerian stock market surged last week, delivering robust returns as bullish sentiment prevailed across four of the five trading sessions.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 1.19 per cent week-onweek, buoyed by strong investor interest in MTN Nigeria (+3.47%), Aradel (+18.28%), and Zenith Bank (+0.11%).

This rally more than offset declines in key stocks such as GTCO (-0.47%), UBA (-1.62%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.62%), pushing the market capitalization to an impressive N60.24 trillion, a gain of N707.61 billion.

Continuing the bullish momentum on Friday, NGX All Share Index advanced 0.63 per cent to close at 99,378.06 points, lifting the year-to-date return to 32.90 per cent.

Despite marginal losses from notable players like Aradel (-10.00%), Zenith Bank (-0.57%), and UBA (-1.06%), the market capitalization still rose by N374.30 billion to round off the day.

Trading activity was robust, with turnover climbing 50.65 per cent compared to the previous session. Investors exchanged 544.24 million shares worth N10.63 billion across 8,464 deals.

Japaul Gold led the volume chart with 71.74 million shares traded, while DANGCEM dominated the value chart with N3.22billion worth of transactions. Market sentiment remained robust with 21 gainers outpacing eight losers.

Aradel topped the leader board with a 10 per cent gain, while ACADEMY recorded the steepest decline, shedding 1.75 per cent.

The week’s performance underscores resilient investor confidence amid market volatility, setting an optimistic tone for the final stretch of the year.

