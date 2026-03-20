Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Gain N1.77trn On Sustained Market Rally

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a strong footing, with investors recording a gain of approximately N1.77 trillion in market capitalisation, as sustained buying interest lifted equities across major sectors.

The market capitalisation rose to N129.126 trillion, reflecting a 1.39 per cent week-on-week increase in the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI), which settled at 201,156.86 points.

The positive performance came despite a shortened trading week of three sessions, following the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026 as public holidays for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, underpinned by strong liquidity and continued demand for fundamentally sound stocks.

Turnover surges on renewed participation

Market activity strengthened significantly during the week, with a total of 8.761 billion shares valued at N267.253 billion exchanged in 193,473 deals. This represents a marked increase from the 3.321 billion shares worth N164.845 billion traded in the previous week, indicating heightened investor participation.

ICT, Financial Stocks drive activity

Sectoral performance was largely driven by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Financial Services sectors. The ICT sector led trading activity with 5.330 billion shares valued at N46.825 billion in 21,573 deals, accounting for 60.84 per cent of total volume.

The Financial Services sector followed with 2.765 billion shares worth N95.892 billion in 75,103 deals, while the Consumer Goods sector recorded 174.484 million shares valued at N20.805 billion. Notably, E-Tranzact International Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Wema Bank Plc dominated trading, jointly accounting for 6.084 billion shares valued at N40.661 billion, representing 69.44 per cent of total volume.

Etps mixed, bond market slows

Activity in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) recorded mixed performance, with 6.793 million units valued at N649.504 million traded in 4,236 deals. Meanwhile, the bond market witnessed a slowdown, as 25,552 units worth N25.912 million were traded in eight deals, compared to 84,691 units valued at N87.531 million in the prior week.

Indices post broad gains

Performance across sectoral indices remained broadly positive. The NGX Banking Index rose by 4.31 per cent, while the NGX AFR Bank Value Index gained 8.34 per cent. The Industrial Goods Index also advanced by 9.67 per cent, reflecting renewed interest in heavyweight stocks.

However, some indices closed in negative territory, with the NGX Oil and Gas Index declining by 4.78 per cent, the NGX Commodity Index shedding 4.91 per cent, and the NGX Lotus II Index falling by 2.76 per cent.

Market breadth improves

Market breadth strengthened during the week, with 48 equities recording gains, compared to 34 in the previous week. Decliners fell to 43 stocks from 61, while 57 equities remained unchanged.

Top performers and laggards

On the gainers’ table, John Holt Plc led with a 25.40 per cent increase, followed by BUA Cement Plc at 21.00 per cent, and Premier Paints Plc with 20.62 per cent. Other notable gainers included Zenith Bank Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and Ikeja Hotel Plc.

On the flip side, Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc recorded the steepest decline at 50.58 per cent, followed by Presco Plc (-18.37 per cent) and DAAR Communications Plc (-13.55 per cent). Other losers included Eterna Plc, Red Star Express Plc, and Aradel Holdings Plc.