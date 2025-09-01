Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities End August Flat, Lose N724bn In Final Week

The Nigerian equities market closed the month of August on a fragile note, eking out a modest N344.62 billion gain despite a bruising final week that saw investors lose N724.03 billion and the last trading session of the month also ending in the red.

Trading in August opened with a market capitalisation of N88.424 trillion but settled at ₦88.769 trillion on Friday, August 29—representing a slim 0.4 per cent appreciation. The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) mirrored this lethargic performance, rising by only 431.98 points to close the month at 140,295.50 points from 139,863.52 points at the end of July.

The monthly return, the lowest in recent months, was tempered by widespread selloffs, particularly in banking stocks. The final week of August proved especially punishing. The NGX ASI shed 0.5 per cent week-on-week to close at 140,295.49 points, with market capitalisation sliding to N88.77 trillion.

This erased most of the earlier gains, dragging the monthto-date return to a meagre +0.3 per cent, while year-to-date performance moderated to +36.3 per cent. Sectoral indices all closed negative for the week: Banking (-1.2%), Insurance (-1.0%), Consumer Goods (-0.9%), Industrial Goods (-0.4%), and Oil & Gas (-0.2%).

Market sentiment remained depressed into the final trading day of the month. On Friday, August 29, the ASI slipped 0.19 per cent to 140,248.90 points, while capitalisation dropped by N165.63 billion to N88.77 trillion. Breadth was negative, with 31 laggards outweighing 18 gainers.

Trading activity weakened sharply as volume plunged by 50.8 per cent to 435.14 million units, while value contracted 63.3 per cent to N10.39 billion. Heavyweight banking counters bore the brunt of investor apathy, a reflection of delayed second-quarter financial disclosures that unsettled the market.

Zenith Bank tumbled from about N75.00 per share at the start of the month to N66.00 by Friday’s close. GTCO, AccessCorp, and First HoldCo also suffered price declines. The sell pressure intensified as investors weighed the earnings outlook of lenders already facing macroeconomic headwinds—high interest rates, elevated cost of risk, and inflationary drags on non-interest income.

The recent spate of capital raises by banks, intended to strengthen balance sheets in line with CBN’s recapitalisation drive and Basel III transition, has further weighed on valuations in the short term, as rights issues and public offers dilute shareholder value.

For the week, a total turnover of 3.199 billion shares worth N85.40 billion in 142,477 deals was recorded, lower than the previous week’s 4.77 billion shares valued at N107.43 billion in 152,965 deals. The Financial Services sector led activity, accounting for 68.6 per cent of total volume. Looking ahead, analysts expect cautious sentiment to persist absent clear catalysts.

Selective interest may continue to focus on fundamentally strong counters with robust capital buffers, resilient dividend histories, and solid earnings visibility. For now, however, the market exits August bloodied but marginally positive—a stark reminder of investor unease amid fragile macroeconomic undercurrents and corporate governance concerns within the banking sector.