Weekly Wrap Up: Equities Add N2.84trn In Market-Wide Rally

The Nigerian equities market surged last week, closing with a monumental gain of N2.841 trillion in market capitalization, as the passage of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA), 2025, sparked a sector-wide revaluation and unprecedented investor enthusiasm— particularly for insurance stocks. Market capitalization climbed from N89.372 trillion at the opening bell on Monday to N92.214 trillion by Friday’s close, representing a 3.18 per cent weekly gain.

This rally was led overwhelmingly by the insurance sector, where sweeping regulatory reforms are being interpreted by the market as harbingers of capital inflow, enhanced governance, and operational resilience. The NGX Insurance Index posted an eye-watering 36.3% increase within the week, rising from 917.43 points to 1,250.62 points, its steepest climb in recent years.

The reform-driven rally also spilled into the broader market, lifting the NGX Main Board Index from 6,750.53 points to 6,947.14, while the NGX 30 Index edged up from 5,288.95 to 5,327.39 points. Although profit-taking triggered a modest retreat in Friday’s session, shaving off 0.56 per cent from the All-Share Index (ASI)—which closed at 145,574.91 points—investor sentiment remained resilient.

The market breadth, a key barometer of investor confidence, stood at a healthy 1.5x, with 42 advancers against 28 decliners, signalling continued bargain-hunting amid the profit-booking. Activity levels on the Nigerian Exchange were vigorous. Investors exchanged 8.736 billion shares worth N134.577 billion in 180,290 deals, up from 4.847 billion shares valued at N149.755 billion the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led the charge, accounting for 85.65 per cent of total trading volume and 52.74 per cent of total value. The Agriculture and Services sectors followed distantly. The week’s top gainers included Champion Breweries, Union Dicon, Universal Insurance, Guinness Nigeria, and AXA Mansard, each advancing by approximately 10% in daily trading.

Conversely, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Custodian Investment, and Deap Capital topped the laggards, shedding 9.87 per cent, 8.48 per cent, and 7.53 per cent, respectively. A remarkable highlight was the dominance of insurance stocks in market turnover. Linkage Assurance Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, and Universal Insurance Plc collectively traded 3.195 billion shares worth N6.594 billion, representing 36.57 per cent of the total equity turnover for the week.

Leading the sectoral charge, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc soared by 60.44 per cent, jumping from ₦1.82 to N2.92 per share. AIICO Insurance Plc followed closely, appreciating by 59.82 per cent to close at N3.50. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc gained 59.06%, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Universal Insurance Plc advanced by 54.46 per cent and 52.78 per cent, respectively.

Further underscoring the depth of the rally, Regency Assurance Plc rose by 51.19 per cent, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc by 51.08 per cent, Coronation Insurance Plc by 46.52 per cent, and International Energy Insurance Plc by 46.48 per cent. The breadth and scale of these gains reflect a market-wide repositioning by investors betting on the longterm viability of the reforms.

Signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 4, the NIIRA 2025 represents the most ambitious overhaul of Nigeria’s insurance architecture in decades. The Act mandates higher capital requirements, enforces stricter corporate governance standards, and encourages industry consolidation.

It also introduces risk-based supervision—an approach designed to improve underwriting discipline, risk pricing, and solvency margins. “This is not a speculative rally—it’s a structural revaluation,” remarked Dapo Oke, insurance analyst at Meristem Securities. “The NIIRA Act has set the stage for scale, solvency, and longterm profitability in a sector that has long struggled with fragmentation and weak governance.”