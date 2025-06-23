Weekly Wrap-Up: Bulls Defy Sectoral Drag As NGX Extends Winning Streak

Share

adds N174.8bn on Friday

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) shrugged off sectoral weakness on Friday to close the week on a bullish note, adding N174.8 billion in market value as investor sentiment strengthened ahead of anticipated half-year corporate earnings.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.24 per cent to settle at 118,138.22 points, driving the year-to-date return to 14.78 per cent. Market capitalization mirrored the ASI’s performance, closing at N74.53 trillion.

Despite the headline gain, however, market breadth tilted negative, with 36 laggards outweighing 27 gainers—underscoring a bifurcated market dynamic.

Top performers included Legendary Investments (+10.00%), Ellah Lakes (+9.90%), Champion Breweries (+9.63%), Guinea Insurance (+8.70%), and eTranzact (+7.52%). On the flip side, Sunu Assurances, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Thomas Wyatt, Livestock Feeds, and NEM Insurance led the losers’ chart.

Trading activity moderated on the day, with volume and value retreating by 45.52 per cent and 14.99 per cent, respectively.

A total of 487.05 million units valued at N18.73 billion were exchanged in 17,421 transactions. Despite the sluggish session, the broader market capped its fourth consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by a cooling inflation print for May and a rebound in banking stocks following reassuring postures from lenders after the Central Bank’s recent dividend-related directive.

The week saw the ASI climb by 2.4% w/w, driven by strong advances in MTN Nigeria (+9.5%), GTCO (+18.8%), BUA Foods (+4.6%), Seplat Energy (+9.8%), and Presco Plc (+11.7%).

Month-to-date and year-to-date returns now stand at +5.7% and +14.8 per cent, respectively. Sectoral performance painted a mixed picture. On a day-on-day basis, Insurance (-1.07%), Consumer Goods (-0.16%), Oil & Gas (-0.16%), and Industrial Goods (-0.76%) indices faltered, while the Banking and Commodity indices rose by 1.65% and 0.75%, respectively.

However, on a week-on-week basis, the Oil & Gas (+5.3%), Banking (+3.6%), Insurance (+2.4%), and Consumer Goods (+2.2%) sectors led the advance, with Industrial Goods (-0.4%) as the lone decliner.

Analysts at Lagos-based Cordros Capital project a more selective trading environment in the coming week, as investors recalibrate portfolios in anticipation of second-quarter earnings. “Activity will likely be shaped by company-specific narratives and early indications from corporate scorecards,” the firm noted.

