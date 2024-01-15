Weekly Wrap-Up: Bullish run sustained as investors gain N1.85trn

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run for a second week as investors continued to cherry-pick stocks ahead of 2023FY earnings releases. Although, profit-taking activities briefly tempered the upbeat trend midweek, strong rallies in Consumer Goods, Banking and Industrial Goods stocks propelled the market’s pricing gauge to a historic high, with the All-Share Index remaining above the 80,000-points mark breached earlier in the week, closing at 83,042.96 points, 4.24 per cent higher w/w. As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 11.06 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N1.85 trillion w/w to close at N45.44 trillion. Over the course of the week, strong performances in BUAFOODS (+15.54% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+2.38% w/w) , and DANGSUGAR (+4.92% w/w) drove the market’s positive performance, outweighing losses in MTNN (-0.70% w/w), FIDELITYBK (-5.63% w/w), GUINNESS (-1.64% w/w), BUACEMENT (-0.63%), and ACCESSCORP (-0.53%) kept the market in the positive terrain. The trading activity level remained positive, as trading volume and value increased by 72.3 per cent w/w and 112.7 per cent w/w, respectively. On sectors, the Consumer Goods (+9.6%), Insurance (+7.6%), Banking (+5.1%) and Industrial Goods (+4.8%) indices advanced, while the Oil and Gas (-1.6%) index declined. Cordros Securities in its analysis said: “In the short term, we expect market performance to be dominated by the bulls, as positioning for 2023FY earnings releases and accompanying dividends declarations should outweigh profit-taking activities. “Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

