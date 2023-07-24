Weekly Wrap-Up: Benchmark index gains 3.79%

Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa, FCMB Group Plc and Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc accounted for 1.727 billion shares worth N18.239 billion in 4,707 deals, contributing 41.29 per cent and 18.41 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively last week at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 3.015 billion shares valued at N36.762 billion traded in 20,079 deals; thus contributing 72.08 per cent and 37.12 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 311.172 million shares worth N2.128 billion in 3,473 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 180.518 million shares worth N787.392 million in 2,111 deals. A total turnover of 4.182 billion shares worth N99.048 billion in 41,446 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 5.246 billion shares valued at N63.417 billion that exchanged hands last week in 57,234 deals The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.89 per cent to close the week at 65,003.39 and N35.395 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX ASeM, which depreciated by 0.07 per cent