Weekly Wrap-Up: Bears Tighten Grip, Erase Investors’ N44.3bn

The stock market extended its losing streak as bearish sentiment prevailed, shaving ₦44.3 billion off investors’ portfolios by the week ended, Friday February 21.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped 0.07% to 108,497.40 points, mirroring the decline in market capitalization, which settled at ₦67.61 trillion. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Banking, Insurance, and Oil & Gas sectors bore the brunt of the downturn, slipping 0.76%, 1.08%, and 0.58%, respectively as at Friday. In contrast, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors eked out gains of 0.63% and 0.10% while the Commodity Index held steady.

Market breadth remained negative, with 32 stocks declining against 25 gainers. CHAMPION, DANGSUGAR, and OMATEK led the advancers, while IKEJAHOTEL, ACADEMY, and TIP topped the laggards.

Trading activity softened, with volume and value sliding 25.05% and 0.75%, respectively, even as the number of deals inched up 0.57%.

Despite the bearish sentiments, the ASI and market capitalization managed marginal gains of 0.41% and 0.29% week-on-week, respectively, signaling cautious optimism.

All other indices closed in positive territory except for the NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, and several others, which posted declines ranging from 0.25% to 3.25%.

Investors exchanged 2.001 billion shares worth ₦49.49 billion across 70,853 deals, a decline from the prior week’s 2.414 billion shares valued at ₦55.51 billion.

As in previous weeks, the Financial Services sector dominated trading, account ing for 59.91% of total volume and 53.20% of total value. The Agriculture and Consumer Goods sectors followed.

Among individual stocks, Access Holdings Plc, Ellah Lakes Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc were the most traded, contributing 30.92% of volume and 22.65% of total value.

Market sentiment remained fragile, with only 28 equities appreciating—far below the 65 gainers recorded in the previous week—while 58 stocks declined, nearly double the prior week’s tally.

With volatility persisting, investors remain on edge, weighing macroeconomic cues against market fundamentals.

