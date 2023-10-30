Weekly Wrap-Up: ASI recovers, gains 0.33%

The Lagos bourse rounded off the week recouping some previous session losses as the benchmark index gained 8bps to settle at 67,136.58 points. Buying interest in SEPLAT (+3.70%), ZENITHBANK (+0.60%) and GTCO (+1.00%) was the sole drivers of the market’s performance outweighing declines in MTNN (-1.00%), WAPCO (-0.88%) and NB (-5.13%). Having gained in two of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 0.33 per cent higher w/w.

During the week, gains in SEPLAT (+3.70% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+0.76% w/w) and NESTLE (+2.94% w/w) offset losses in MTNN (-1.20% w/w), GTCO (-0.42% w/w) and STANBIC (-2.59% w/w) keeping the broader index from a bear market. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) re- turn rose to 31.00 per cent, while the market capitalization gained ₦121.51 billion w/w to close at ₦36.89 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous ses- sion, with the value of transactions up by 1.32 per cent. A total of 214.15 million shares valued at ₦5.18 billion were exchanged in 5,325 deals. T R A N S C O R P (-2.05%) led the volume chart with 24.30 million units traded, while GEREGU (+2.70%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.36 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.11-to-1 ratio with ad- vancing issues outnum- bering declining ones. BERGER (+10.00%) led 20 others on the leader’s log while ACADEMY (-9.90%) topped 18 others on the laggard’s table.