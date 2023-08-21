Weekly Wrap-Up: ASI down 0.89% as investors lose N137.62bn

Nigerian equities recorded a late recovery as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share index closed 0.46 pet cent stronger to settle at 64,743.96 points on Friday. The bulls overcame the bears as rebounds in index heavyweights, MTNN (+0.22%), DANGCEM (+2.89%) alongside ACCESSCORP (+1.80%), pushed the broader index into positive terrain. Having gained in one of five trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 0.89 per cent lower w/w. Bearish sentiments persisted over the course of the week as index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (-5.30% w/w), MTNN (-1.75% w/w), BUACEMENT (-2.83% w/w) drove the week’s losses outweighing gains in DANGCEM (+2.89% w/w), BUAFOODS (+4.40% w/w) and DANGSUGAR (+6.06% w/w). As a result, the ASI’s yearto-date (YTD) return dipped to 26.33 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N137.62 billion w/w to close at N35.43 trillion On the other hand, trading activity levels were mixed, as the trading volume declined by 3.0 per cent w/w while the trading value increased by 17.2 per cent w/w. Across sectors’ coverage, the Insurance (-2.2%), Banking (-2.1%), and Oil BUSINESS | financial market News Wall Street’s main indexes pared losses on Friday as weakness in megacap growth stocks was countered by gains in defensive sectors and energy firms, while investors looked forward to commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell next week.

Big technology and growth stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) slipped between 0.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent as investors grew concerned that interest rates could stay higher for longer. The S&P 500 communication services (.SPLRCL) and technology (.SPLRCT) sectors housing major growth stocks fell 0.9% and 0.2 per cent respectively. Defensive plays such as consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and utilities (.SPLRCU) kept losses in check, with gains in firms such as retailer Walmart (WMT.N) helping keep the Dow Jones (.DJI) afloat. Energy shares (.SPNY) also rose 0.8% in another boost to the cyclicals-heavy Dow.

Among major movers of the day, Estee Lauder (EL.N) lost 1.6 per cent after the cosmetics maker forecast its annual net sales and profit below Street estimates. With no major catalysts driving markets on Friday, focus has shifted to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium next week as well as earnings from chip designer Nvidia (NVDA.O).

Nvidia’s shares fell 1.4 per cent on Friday but were still up 4.8 per cent on the week. The three main U.S. stock indexes are on track for sharp weekly losses as a spate of strong economic data caused investors to dial back expectations of rate cuts and drove up government bond yields.

“People are kind of waking up to the reality of no Fed rate cuts anytime soon, or even be able to really think about it happening,” said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a ten-month high of 4.328 per cent in the previous session and came within a whisker of its highest level since 2007.

However, yields took a breather on Friday. Traders see a nearly 91 per cent chance of the Fed holding rates at current levels at its September meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Wall St cuts losses as energy, defensive sectors counter megacap declines and Gas (-0.4%) indices declined, while the Consumer Goods (+2.4%) and Industrial Goods (+0.4%) indices advanced.

Cordros Securities said it expects market performance to stay mixed this week as investors rebalance their portfolios following an assessment of corporate earnings released thus far for H1-23. It said in the medium term “we expect investors’ sentiments to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and the movement of yields in the fixed-income market. “Overall, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings” it emphasized.