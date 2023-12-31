Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index Up 45.9%, Closes 2023 Positive

On the final trading day of the year 2023, the bulls maintained their grip on the market to close the year in green. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index gained 0.36 per cent to close at 74,773.77 points, an all-time high.

The overall market was driven by gains in MTNN (+0.57%), ZENITHBANK (+1.18%), and GTCO (+1.12%) outweighing losses in AIRTELAFRI (-0.03%), BUAFOODS (-2.77%), and DANGSUGAR (-0.70%) as investors begin to take positions ahead of FY’23 earning season. Having gained in two out of three trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 1.01 percent higher week-on-week, its tenth consecutive weekly gain.

Over the year, some of the top performers included DANGSUGAR (+255.14% y/y), UBA (+237.50% y/y), BUA- FOODS (+197.54% y/y), AC- CESSCORP (+172.35% y/y) and OANDO (+167.86% y/y), while some of the laggards included NB (-1.20% y/y), GUINNESS (-4.80% y/y), and BUACE- MENT (-0.80% y/y).

In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year up 45.90 per cent y/y – the fourth consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalisation added N13.00 trillion y/y to close at N40.92 trillion. On NGX Sector Indices appraisal year to date, the performance of all sector indices closed positive.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in its 2023 Year-In- Review edition reflected its works in the year and its impact. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation in this edition said: “From facilitating improvements in the Nigerian civil service to empowering public sector leaders and bridging healthcare gaps, we have remained committed to our mission of transforming public service delivery.

We thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing support and look forward to continued partnerships in 2024. Together, we can achieve a transformed and effective public sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We supported the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in its bid to earn ISO 9001:2015 certification by providing funding and technical assistance. The successful outcome saw the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, receiving the ISO certificate in Abuja—a testament to our dedication to elevating standards in governance.”

Aig-Imoukhuede said the Foundation partnered with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHC- SF) to digitalise its processes, automating the workflows of 26 departments and achieving improved operational efficiency.

“We supported the enterprise workspace management of the Federal Secretariats by donating laptop devices and providing training on workspace design and management. We recognised and rewarded 32 outstanding civil servants with a total of N16 million through the Emily Aig- Imoukhuede Endowment Fund during the Civil Service Week.

“We partnered with the OHC- SF to secure internships in seven- teen private sector organisations for forty-seven participants of the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P), a special top talent training programme designed to build the leadership potential of talented civil servants,” Aig-Imoukhuede added.

Touching on empowering Public Sector Leadership, he said the Foundation successfully graduated 52 participants from the 2022/23 class of the AIG Public Leaders Programme class, our flagship training programme for future public service leaders.

The 2023/24 class of the programme is ongoing with 68 dynamic public servants. “The Public Leaders Programme alumni have contributed to improvements across the public sector through innovative solutions developed in their capstone projects.

Some of these solutions include the standardisation of on-the-job training for ATSEP communication ratings for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the development of a Standard Operating Manual (SOP) and software for tracking all freezing orders electronically to ensure compliance with the 72-hour law in the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the introduction of a Recognition and Rewards (R&R) system in the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM).

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s 2023 in retrospect L-R: Managing Director/CEO, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri; CEO, VFD Group Plc, Nonso Okpala; CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Temi Popoola; Executive Director, Capital Markets, NGX, Jude Chiemeka; CEO, CardinalStone Securities Limited, Elile Olutimayin; Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria, Chima Edomobi, Chief Finance Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadri; Managing Director, Pilot Securities Limited, Oluseyi Osunkeye; and Group Managing Director, Cordros Capital Limited, Wale Agbeyangi during the 2023 NGX Made of Africa Awards at the Exchange in Lagos. and holds a Masters’ degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Stockbroker (CIS). Mr. Chiemeka is currently the Executive Director of Capital Markets responsible for Trading, Products Development and Listings at NGX.

He is a member of NGX Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Popoola. He has over 29 years’ experience in Securities Trading and Asset Management across markets in Africa. Prior to joining NGX, he was the MD/CEO of United Capital Securities, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc listed on NGX.

He is a Fellow and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), a Fellow of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers and an Associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

A statement issued by Obehi Ikhaghe, Group Company Secretary explained that he also an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School and the University of Oxford, UK.

Commenting on the appointments, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, the Chairman of NGX Group Plc, stated: “I am delighted to announce these pivotal changes in the leadership of NGX Group which is a testament to effective succession planning.

“I would like to express my pro- found gratitude to Mr. Onyema for his stellar leadership first as the CEO of the Nigerian Stock Ex- change from 2011 – 2021 and thereafter as the GMD/CEO of NGX Group Plc from 2021 -2024. NGX Oil and Gas was the best performer gaining 125.29 per cent, followed by NGX Banking (+112.51%), NGX Consumer Goods (+93.14%), NGX Insurance (+79.37%), NGX Pension (+79.20%), NGX 30 (+50.74%), and NGX Industrial Goods (+12.84%).

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turn- over settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 126.23 per cent. A total of 368.63 million shares valued at N12.82 billion were exchanged in 6,732 deals.

ZENITHBANK (+1.18%) led the volume chart with 28.88 million units traded while GE- REGU (+0.00%) led the value chart with deals worth N7.22 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 3.07-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. TRANS- COHOT (+10.00%) topped 45 others on the leader’s table while SUNAASSUR (-5.17%) led 14) others on the laggard’s log.