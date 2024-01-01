Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index up 45.9%, closes 2023 positive

On the final trading day of the year 2023, the bulls maintained their grip on the market to close the year in green. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index gained 0.36 per cent to close at 74,773.77 points, an all-time high. The overall market was driven by gains in MTNN (+0.57%), ZENITHBANK (+1.18%), and GTCO (+1.12%) outweighing losses in AIRTELAFRI (-0.03%), BUAFOODS (-2.77%), and DANGSUGAR (-0.70%) as investors begin to take positions ahead of FY’23 earning season. Having gained in two out of three trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 1.01 per cent higher week-on-week, its tenth consecutive weekly gain. Over the year, some of the top performers included DANGSUGAR (+255.14% y/y), UBA (+237.50% y/y), BUAFOODS (+197.54% y/y), ACCESSCORP (+172.35% y/y) and OANDO (+167.86% y/y), while some of the laggards included NB (-1.20% y/y), GUINNESS (-4.80% y/y), and BUACEMENT (-0.80% y/y).

In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year up 45.90 per cent y/y – the fourth consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalisation added N13.00 trillion y/y to close at N40.92 trillion. On NGX Sector Indices appraisal year to date, the performance of all sector indices closed positive. NGX Oil and Gas was the best performer gaining 125.29 per cent, followed by NGX Banking (+112.51%), NGX Consumer Goods (+93.14%), NGX Insurance (+79.37%), NGX Pension (+79.20%), NGX 30 (+50.74%), and NGX Industrial Goods (+12.84%). Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 126.23 per cent. A total of 368.63 million shares valued at N12.82 billion were exchanged in 6,732 deals. ZENITHBANK (+1.18%) led the volume chart with 28.88 million units traded while GEREGU (+0.00%) led the value chart with deals worth N7.22 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 3.07-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. TRANSCOHOT (+10.00%) topped 45 others on the leader’s table while SUNAASSUR (-5.17%) led 14) others on the laggard’s log.