Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index sustains gains, up 3.79%

Closing the week, the local bourse ended the session on a positive note, bringing the All-Share index up by 1.56 per cent to close at 105,722.78 points. Buy interests in BUAFOODS (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+0.14%), and GEREGU (+9.90%) offset selloffs in GTCO (-0.13%), ACCESSCORP (-2.17%) and FLOURMILL (-10.00%) keeping the market in the positive terrain. Having gained in four of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 3.79 per cent higher w/w. Over the course of the week, strong performances in AIRTELAFRI (+10.00% w/w), BUAFOODS (+20.82% w/w), and GEREGU (+33.30% w/w) drove the market’s positive performance, outweighing losses in BUACEMENT (-4.62% w/w), ACCESSCORP (-9.09% w/w), and DANGSUGAR (-3.33% w/w).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 41.39 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦2.11 trillion w/w to close at ₦57.85 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 16.43 per cent. A total of 342.52 milliin shares valued at ₦8.05 billion were exchanged in 8,395 deals. FBNH (+7.69%) led both the volume and value chart with 49.92 million units traded in deals worth ₦1.40 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.22-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. FLOURMILL (-10.00%) topped 27 others on the laggard’s table while BUAFOODS (+10.00%) led twenty-two (22) others on the leader’s log. Activity levels remained weak, as trading volume and value declined by 36.8 per cent w/w and 23.8 per cent w/w, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Consumer Goods (+11.0%), Oil and Gas (+5.2%) and Insurance (+2.7%) indices advanced while the Banking (-1.3%) and Industrial Goods (-1.8%) indices declined. Cordros Securities said: “In the coming week, we expect sentiments to be determined by the movement of yields in the fixed income market. Also, as we move towards the earnings season, further earnings releases and possible dividend declarations may be the catalysts for another spurt of positive sentiment which supports buying activities on the bourse.”