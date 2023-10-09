Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index rebounds, gains 0.11%

The Nigerian stock exchange rebounded from its three-week bearish trend despite the shortened trading week. The All-Share index advanced by 0.1 per cent weekon-week (w/w), resulting in the Year-to-Date return rising to +29.6 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N178.58 billion w/w to close at N36.51 trillion.

The positive performance was driven by gains on AIRTELAFRI (+8.5%) and BUACEMENT (+9.9%), which offset losses in DANGCEM (-8.8%) and MTNN (-5.3%). Likewise, the trading activity level was positive, as the total trading volume and value grew by 80.0 per cent and 23.4 per cent, respectively. From a sectoral viewpoint, the Banking (+1.4%) and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) indices closed in positive territory, while the Insurance (-3.1%) and Industrial Goods (-1.4%) indices declined.

The Oil and Gas index was unchanged. A total turnover of 2.410 billion shares worth N22.115 billion in 27,965 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.339 billion shares valued at N17.916 billion that exchanged hands last week in 27,874 deals. The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday October 2, 2023 as Public Holiday to commemorate the 2023 Independence Day celebration.