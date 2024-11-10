Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index Loses 20bps

Share

Ending the week, the AllShare index lost 20bps as sell-off in AIRTELAFRI (-1.96% w/w), MTNN (-3.43% w/w) and GTCO (-3.07% w/w) overturned investor’s interest in ARADEL (+8.91% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+1.82% w/w) and FBNH (+1.11%w/w). Accordingly, the market capitalisation lost N118.40 billion w/w to close at N58.92 trillion.

In Friday’s trading session, the domestic bourse gained 32bps, as the benchmark index closed at 97,236.19 points. Investors interest in ARADEL (+10.00%), GTCO (+0.19%), and FBNH (+0.18%) outweighed losses in MTNN (-0.41%), ZENITHBANK (-2.33%) and OANDO (-0.07%).

As a result, the ASI year-todate return increased to 30.04 per cent even as the market capitalisation gained N188.65 billion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 42.82 per cent.

A total of 478.94 million shares valued at N9.42 billion were exchanged in 9,015 deals. STERLINGNG (+2.34%) led the volume chart with 119.35 million units traded while ARADEL led the value chart in deals worth N1.43 billion Market breadth closed positive at a 1.22-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

ARADEL (+10.00%) topped 27 others on the leader’s log, while MEYER (-9.98%) led 22 others on the laggard’s table.

