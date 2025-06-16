Weekly Wrap-Up: All Share Index Gains 71bps

Share

Closing the holiday shortened week on a positive note, the benchmark index of the Nigerian equities edged higher by 0.71 per cent w/w to close at 115,429.54 points.

Over the course of the week, gains in BUACEMENT (+7.53% w/w) and MTNN (+1.82% w/w), OANDO (+21.37% w/w), outweighed losses in ARADEL (-9.09% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-1.08% w/w), and FIRSTHOLDCO (-4.08% w/w) driving the market’s positive performance.

As a result, the market capitalisation gained N512.52bn w/w to close at N72.79 trillion. On Friday, bullish sentiment persisted on the Lagos bourse.

Sustained buy interests in industrial heavyweights namely, BUA CEMENT (+7.53%), alongside OANDO (+9.35%) and STANBIC (+9.98%), offsetting losses in FIRSTHOLDCO (-5.37%), FIDELITYBK (-2.28%) and CONOIL (-9.99%), keeping the market in the green.

Consequently, the benchmark index posted a 0.67 per cent gain to settle at 115,429.54 points. The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 12.15%, while market capitalization gained N485.82 billion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 26.53 per cent.

A total of 933.23 million shares valued at N17.95 billion were exchanged in 20,500 deals. TANTALIZER (+1.74%) led the volume chart with 420.45 million units traded while GTCO (+0.70%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.52 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. INFINITY (+10.00%) topped 48 others on the leader’s table while NNFM (-10.00%) led 23 others on the laggard’s log.

Sector wise, most indexes closed positive, the NGX Consumer Goods Index led sectoral gainers log (+1.32% w/w), followed by the NGX Industrial Goods index (+1.21% w/w), NGX 30 Index followed closely (+0.98% w/w), the NGX Pension Index gained (+0.95% w/w), while the NGX Banking Index (+0.00% w/w) closed flat.

Contrarily, he NGX Oil and Gas Index shed (+1.22% w/w) and the NGX Insurance Index lost (+0.11% w/w) to close the week in the red.

The NASD OTC Securities Exchange reversed some losses from the prior session, with the NASD Securities Index (NSI) gaining 0.12 per cent to end the session at 3,341.22 points.

However, market capitalisation decreased by the same margin to N1.96 trillion. Despite the market performance, trading activity decreased sharply.

Volume traded decreased by 93.06 per cent to 230,253 units, and the total value of transactions decreased by 29.38 per cent to N9.13 million. A total of 37 deals were recorded during the session.

