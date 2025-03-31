Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index Gains 66bps

Share

The NGX All-Share Index (NGXASI) rose 0.66 per cent w/w, closing at 105,660.64 points, with market capitalization reaching ₦66.26 trillion.

The upward trend reflects sustained investor confidence despite mixed sectoral performance. Trading volume increased 29.26 per cent, while market value soared 135.45 per cent, suggesting a rotation into higher-value stocks.

However, the market breadth of 0.75 (UD Ratio of 1.76) signals more declining stocks relative to gainers, indicating selective bullish sentiment.

The banking sector led weekly gains, advancing 5.61%, driven primarily by GTCO (+7.08%), STERLINGNG (+2.83%), and ACCESSCORP (+1.59%), reflecting strong investor interest.

The consumer goods sector posted a modest 0.33 per cent increase, supported by notable gains in NNFM (+9.96%) and NASCON (+6.86%), while the industrial sector edged up 0.01 per cent.

Conversely, the insurance sector declined 1.28 per c3nt, weighed down by losses in INTENEGINS (-10.00%) and GUINEAINS (-6.85%), among others.

The oil & gas sector extended its downturn, falling 1.65 per cent for the week, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) loss to 9.34 per cent, making it the worst-performing sector.

Abbey Mortgage Bank (ABBEYBDS) and UPDC surged 10% each, leading daily gainers, followed by NNFM (+9.96%), MBENEFIT (+9.38%), and ROYALEX (+8.25%), highlighting investor interest in financial and consumer-focused stocks.

The 14-day RSI at 46.45 suggests neutral momentum, while the 7-day MA (105,361.22) below the 20-day (105,939.48) and 50-day (105,995.98) moving averages hints at near-term resistance, warranting cautious optimism.

The NASD OTC Securities Exchange saw a slight daily uptick, with the NSI and market capitalisation rising by 0.17 per cent, reversing part of the week’s 1.26 per cent loss.

However, market liquidity remains volatile, evidenced by a 76.84 per cent surge in volume but a 71.23 per cent drop in value, indicating a shift towards lower-value transactions.

Selective Gains in Top Performers – Investor sentiment favored select stocks, as NIPCO Plc (SDNIPCOPLC) surged 9.73% to ₦220, while GEFLUID Plc (SDGEFLUID) climbed 8 per cent to ₦2.70, outpacing broader market performance.

Despite these gains, overall trading activity weakened, with transactions declining 76.09 per cent, reflecting cautious market participation.

