Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index Gains 218bps

For the fourth consecutive week this month, the local equities market sustained its bullish momentum, with NGX All Share Index (ASI) advancing by 2.18 per cent w/w, closing the week at 134,452.93 points.

This increased the year-todate (YTD) ASI return to 30.63 per cent from 27.84 per cent recorded in the previous week. The market capitalisation also appreciated by N1.81 trillion w/w (or 2.18% w/w), settling at N85.06 trillion.

The bullish momentum was spurred with expected positive H1 earnings report, particularly in PRESCO (+22.53% w/w), and OANDO (+18.91% w/w) alongside impressive financial results from OKOMUOIL (+7.31% w/w), BUACEMENT (+9.40% w/w), and WAPCO (+9.69% w/w).

These gains were notably supported with buying interest in the banking names, including FIRSTHOLDCO (+6.63% w/w), ACCESSCORP (+3.17% w/w), and UBA (+2.06% w/w).

Broadly speaking, these gains outweighed profit taking in select stocks including GTCO (-1.11% w/w), NB (-2.57% w/w), and ETI (-8.57% w/w).

An analysis of the market performance today reflects a 0.94 per cent gain in the NGX ASI and the market capitalisation, driven by buying interest in TRANSCORP (+1.80%), ZENITHBANK (+1.08%), and PRESCO (+7.68%), offsetting declines in GTCO (-1.10%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.81%). Market activity was mixed compared to the previous session, with transaction volume declining by 12.79 per cent while value of transactions increased by 6.92 per cent.

ACCESSCORP (-2.81%) led the volume chart with 42.42mn units, while GTCO (-0.11%) led the value chart with N2.69bn worth of trades.

Market breadth closed positive at 2.18x, indicating market gainers outnumber losers. CHAMPION (+10.0%) led the forty-eight (48) gainers, while TRIPPLEG (-10.0%) topped the list of 22 laggards and the rest of stocks were unchanged.

The NASD OTC Securities Index (NSI) and market capitalisation advanced by 4.16 per cent w/w. The NSI closed at 3,633.8 points, while market capitalisation closed N2.13 trillion.

Market activity significantly improved across volume and value of transactions increasing by 206.55 per cent and 100.78 per cent respectively. SDAFRILAND (+8.77%) topped the market gainers, while SDNIPCOPLC (-2.01%) led the market losers.